Register Now for Girls TEC Camp

The Girls Tackling Emerging Careers (TEC) Camp is returning this summer.

From 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on May 26-29, rising seventh and eighth-grade girls are invited to explore a variety of careers, discover their own interests and strengths and meet women in those fields.

The cost per student is $60, which covers field trips, lunch each day, snacks and other camp supplies. Families may register their students online.

Girls TEC Camp will take place at the Entrepreneurship Center located at 104 Claude Yates Drive in Franklin.

Reach out to Innovation Center Assistant Director Kris Schneider with questions.

Source: WCS

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