The Hoffman’s Pop-Up Market Coming to Franklin This Weekend

The Hoffman’s Pop-Up Market is coming to Franklin, Tennessee, on Saturday, April 11, 2026, offering freshly made bread, sweets, and savory items at The Franklin Lounge at The Paxton Club House. The event is open to the public — you do not need to be a Paxton Club House resident to attend. The event runs from 1–4 PM or until sold out.

When Is The Hoffman’s Pop-Up Market in Franklin?

The Hoffman’s Pop-Up Market takes place Saturday, April 11, 2026, from 1 PM to 4 PM. The market closes early if items sell out, so arriving early is recommended.

What Is on the Menu at The Hoffmans’ Pop-Up Market?

Breads and rolls available include:

Sourdough – $12

Mini Sourdough – $5

Brioche Burger Buns 4pk – $6

4 Cheese Foccacia + Sauce – $13

Garlic-Rosemary Foccacia – $10

Braided Pizza Bread + Sauce – $13

Cacio E Pepe Rolls 6pk – $10

Honey Butter Rolls 6pk – $10

English Muffins 4pk – $6

Flour Tortillas 6pk – $6

Sweets and pastries include:

Strawberry Poptart – $5

Chocolate Chip Cookie ea. – $4

Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie ea. – $4

Fudgey Brownie – $5

Lemon Meringue Croissant – $8

Blueberry Cream Croissant – $8

Savory items include:

Loaded Leek & Potato Soup + Mini Sourdough combo – $20

Street Corn “Elote” Salad – $8

Tortellini Pasta Salad – $10

Where Is The Hoffman’s Pop-Up Market Located in Franklin?

The event is held at The Franklin Lounge at The Paxton Club House, located by the pool at 2001 Knoll Top Lane, Franklin, TN 37067. The market is open to the public, so no residency is required to shop.

How Can You Follow The Hoffman’s Market for Future Events?

Stay up to date on upcoming pop-up dates and offerings by following @thehoffmansmarket on Instagram.

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