Red Bicycle Coffee Coming to Nolensville in 2023

Nolensville, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) Red Bicycle Coffee, the independently owned and operated specialty coffee shop, is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest location in Nolensville, TN. This exciting new addition to the Nolensville community is set to open in early summer 2023 and will bring a new gathering place for the Nashville, Brentwood, Franklin, and Nolensville communities to enjoy.

Red Bicycle Coffee Licensees, husband and wife team, Luis and Cyndi Cortes, who through their company Cortes Ventures Inc., are dedicated to bringing a warm and inviting atmosphere to their customers. Focusing on family values and a love for community, the Cortes family is excited to bring Red Bicycle Coffee’s specialty coffee and delicious breakfast and lunch food offerings to Nolensville.

“We are thrilled to bring Red Bicycle Coffee to Nolensville and to have the opportunity to be a part of this wonderful community,” said Luis and Cyndi Cortes, owners of Red Bicycle Coffee. “Our goal is to provide a welcoming and cozy atmosphere where our customers can relax and enjoy a delicious cup of coffee or a bite to eat. We believe in the importance of community and want to create a gathering place for our customers to come together and connect.”

Red Bicycle Coffee’s menu will feature a variety of specialty coffee drinks, including espresso-based drinks, pour overs, cold brews, and more. The food menu will include a variety of breakfast items, as well as fresh, delicious lunch options. All of the ingredients used in Red Bicycle Coffee’s food and drinks are carefully selected to ensure the highest quality and flavor.

In addition to its delicious offerings, Red Bicycle Coffee is also dedicated to sustainability and will be using eco-friendly materials, such as reusable coffee cups and biodegradable straws, to help reduce its carbon footprint. The Cortes family is passionate about making a positive impact on the environment and is committed to using environmentally friendly practices in all aspects of their business.

Red Bicycle Coffee’s Nolensville location will also feature a unique design, with an open layout, comfortable seating, and plenty of natural light. The Cortes family believes that a coffee shop should be a place for people to relax, connect, and recharge, and they are confident that the new Nolensville location will quickly become a favorite gathering place for the community.

Luis and Cyndi Cortes currently own the Woodbine location of Red Bicycle Coffee, and they have plans to expand their portfolio in the future with a new Latin American concept set to launch in 2024. The couple is excited to continue growing their business and to bring their passion for specialty coffee and community to even more people in the Nashville area.

For more information on Red Bicycle Coffee’s Nolensville location, visit their website ( www.rbnolensville.com ) or follow them on social media.

