Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for May 18, 2026

View Spring Hill, Tennessee, property transfers for May 18-22, 2026. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$755,000
|Tollgate Village Sec16A Pb 71 Pg 117
|3437 Milford Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$550,000
|Wyngate Est Ph 11 Pb 28 Pg 100
|2236 Hayward Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,829,250
|Saddle Springs Ph 2A Sec 7 Pb 55 Pg 139
|1500 Buckskin Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$606,000
|Wades Grove Sec11 Pb 62 Pg 51
|3021 Foust Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$815,000
|Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 66
|2824 Kayla Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$392,000
|1068 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$540,000
|Ridgeport Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 19
|1910 Portview Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,050,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122
|3476 Burgate Trl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,200,000
|Bridgemore Village Sec8B Pb 66 Pg 150
|3136 Pleasantville Brdg Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$995,000
|Bridgemore Village Sec 1-B Pb 46 Pg 62
|2505 Upper Hollow Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,145,000
|Maebry Pb 84 Pg 103
|2925 Torrence Trl
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$520,000
|Crowne Pointe Sec 4 Pb 25 Pg 156
|2801 Tweed Pl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,899,000
|4235 Little Pond Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$529,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec17 Pb 73 Pg 130
|1552 Nickelby Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$745,500
|Belshire Ph 2 Pb 48 Pg 37
|3009 Everleigh Pl
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$658,000
|Wades Grove Sec18A Pb 69 Pg 96
|7008 Minor Hill Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,225,000
|Bridgemore Village Sec8B Pb 66 Pg 150
|3140 Pleasantville Brdg Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$786,000
|Campbell Station Sec 9 Pb 33 Pg 147
|1183 Mccoury Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$870,000
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph15 Pb 72 Pg 114
|2993 Elkhorn Place
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$409,485
|1067 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$430,090
|1069 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$645,000
|Tollgate Village Ph2A Pb 72 Pg 145
|2099 Tollgate Blvd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$766,000
|Wilkerson Place Ph2C Pb 82 Pg 47
|698 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$535,000
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 35 Pg 68
|1723 Stephenson Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$416,000
|Wakefield Sec 1 Pb 37 Pg 1
|1003 Persimmon Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$560,000
|Hamptons At Campbell Sta Ph2 Pb 65 Pg 114
|301 Heroit Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$810,000
|Crowne Pointe Sec 9 Pb 35 Pg 24
|3104 Shropshire Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,450,000
|Cool Springs Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$419,900
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|1947 Amacher Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
Please join our FREE Newsletter