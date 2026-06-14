Home Real Estate Property Transfers Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for May 18, 2026

Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for May 18, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
-
real estate property transfers ai

View Spring Hill, Tennessee, property transfers for May 18-22, 2026. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$755,000Tollgate Village Sec16A Pb 71 Pg 1173437 Milford DrThompsons Station37179
$550,000Wyngate Est Ph 11 Pb 28 Pg 1002236 Hayward LnSpring Hill37174
$2,829,250Saddle Springs Ph 2A Sec 7 Pb 55 Pg 1391500 Buckskin CtThompsons Station37179
$606,000Wades Grove Sec11 Pb 62 Pg 513021 Foust DrSpring Hill37174
$815,000Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 662824 Kayla CtThompsons Station37179
$392,0001068 Mountain View Pvt DrSpring Hill37174
$540,000Ridgeport Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 191910 Portview DrSpring Hill37174
$1,050,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 1223476 Burgate TrlThompsons Station37179
$1,200,000Bridgemore Village Sec8B Pb 66 Pg 1503136 Pleasantville Brdg RdThompsons Station37179
$995,000Bridgemore Village Sec 1-B Pb 46 Pg 622505 Upper Hollow RdThompsons Station37179
$1,145,000Maebry Pb 84 Pg 1032925 Torrence TrlSpring Hill37174
$520,000Crowne Pointe Sec 4 Pb 25 Pg 1562801 Tweed PlThompsons Station37179
$1,899,0004235 Little Pond LnThompsons Station37179
$529,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec17 Pb 73 Pg 1301552 Nickelby PlaceThompsons Station37179
$745,500Belshire Ph 2 Pb 48 Pg 373009 Everleigh PlSpring Hill37174
$658,000Wades Grove Sec18A Pb 69 Pg 967008 Minor Hill DrSpring Hill37174
$1,225,000Bridgemore Village Sec8B Pb 66 Pg 1503140 Pleasantville Brdg RdThompsons Station37179
$786,000Campbell Station Sec 9 Pb 33 Pg 1471183 Mccoury LnSpring Hill37174
$870,000Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph15 Pb 72 Pg 1142993 Elkhorn PlaceSpring Hill37174
$409,4851067 Mountain View Pvt DrSpring Hill37174
$430,0901069 Mountain View Pvt DrThompsons Station37179
$645,000Tollgate Village Ph2A Pb 72 Pg 1452099 Tollgate BlvdThompsons Station37179
$766,000Wilkerson Place Ph2C Pb 82 Pg 47698 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$535,000Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 35 Pg 681723 Stephenson LnSpring Hill37174
$416,000Wakefield Sec 1 Pb 37 Pg 11003 Persimmon DrSpring Hill37174
$560,000Hamptons At Campbell Sta Ph2 Pb 65 Pg 114301 Heroit CtSpring Hill37174
$810,000Crowne Pointe Sec 9 Pb 35 Pg 243104 Shropshire CtThompsons Station37179
$1,450,000Cool Springs RdThompsons Station37179
$419,900Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 851947 Amacher DrSpring Hill37174

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