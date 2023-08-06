Real Estate Property Transfers in Brentwood for July 10, 2023

Michael Carpenter
See property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for July 10-14, 2023.

Sales PriceSubdivisionProperty AddressProperty
$4,516,148Country Club Est7009 Country Club DrBrentwood37027
$3,900,000Annandale Sec 79281 Wardley Park LnBrentwood37027
$2,300,000Governors Club The Ph 19 Crooked Stick LnBrentwood37027
$1,832,840Morgan Farms Sec51843 Wadebridge WayBrentwood37027
$1,825,000Cross Pointe9005 Pointe Cross LnBrentwood37027
$1,760,000Valhalla Ph 2751 Valhalla LnBrentwood37027
$1,750,000Kings Crossing1387 Moonlight TrlBrentwood37027
$1,545,000Mcgavock Farms Sec 2633 Post Oak CirBrentwood37027
$1,360,000Raintree Forest Reserve1544 Richlawn DrBrentwood37027
$1,275,000Inglehame Farms Sec 61826 Bronwyn CtBrentwood37027
$1,225,000Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 39621 Brunswick DrBrentwood37027
$1,075,000Indian Point Sec 49208 Shawnee TrlBrentwood37027
$1,069,000Brookfield Sec 199954 Lodestone DrBrentwood37027
$1,040,000Brenthaven Sec 48012 Knoll CtBrentwood37027
$992,000Shadow Creek @355 Shadow Creek DrBrentwood37027
$960,000Concord Realty914 Bluff RdBrentwood37027
$920,000Echo1701 Reflection Pvt LnBrentwood37027
$900,000Brenthaven Sec 51422 Brenthaven DrBrentwood37027
$885,000Brentwood Hills Sec 45012 Ashby DrBrentwood37027
$829,000Bridgeton Park Sec 11283 Bridgeton Park DrBrentwood37027
$820,000Carondelet Sec 19014 Carondelet PlBrentwood37027
$527,500Mooreland Est Sec 2 Ph 37149 Willow CtBrentwood37027
$400,000Brentwood Pointe Sec 1721 Brentwood PointeBrentwood370027
$375,000Mooreland Est Sec 2 Ph 47020 Scenicview CtBrentwood37027

