Real Estate Property Transfers in Brentwood for July 10, 2023

See property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for July 10-14, 2023.
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Property Address
|Property
|$4,516,148
|Country Club Est
|7009 Country Club Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,900,000
|Annandale Sec 7
|9281 Wardley Park Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,300,000
|Governors Club The Ph 1
|9 Crooked Stick Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,832,840
|Morgan Farms Sec5
|1843 Wadebridge Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,825,000
|Cross Pointe
|9005 Pointe Cross Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,760,000
|Valhalla Ph 2
|751 Valhalla Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,750,000
|Kings Crossing
|1387 Moonlight Trl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,545,000
|Mcgavock Farms Sec 2
|633 Post Oak Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,360,000
|Raintree Forest Reserve
|1544 Richlawn Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,275,000
|Inglehame Farms Sec 6
|1826 Bronwyn Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,225,000
|Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 3
|9621 Brunswick Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,075,000
|Indian Point Sec 4
|9208 Shawnee Trl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,069,000
|Brookfield Sec 19
|9954 Lodestone Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,040,000
|Brenthaven Sec 4
|8012 Knoll Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$992,000
|Shadow Creek @
|355 Shadow Creek Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$960,000
|Concord Realty
|914 Bluff Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$920,000
|Echo
|1701 Reflection Pvt Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$900,000
|Brenthaven Sec 5
|1422 Brenthaven Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$885,000
|Brentwood Hills Sec 4
|5012 Ashby Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$829,000
|Bridgeton Park Sec 1
|1283 Bridgeton Park Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$820,000
|Carondelet Sec 1
|9014 Carondelet Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$527,500
|Mooreland Est Sec 2 Ph 3
|7149 Willow Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$400,000
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 1
|721 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|370027
|$375,000
|Mooreland Est Sec 2 Ph 4
|7020 Scenicview Ct
|Brentwood
|37027