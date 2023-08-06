Real Estate Property Transfers in Brentwood for July 10, 2023

See property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for July 10-14, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales Price Subdivision Property Address Property $4,516,148 Country Club Est 7009 Country Club Dr Brentwood 37027 $3,900,000 Annandale Sec 7 9281 Wardley Park Ln Brentwood 37027 $2,300,000 Governors Club The Ph 1 9 Crooked Stick Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,832,840 Morgan Farms Sec5 1843 Wadebridge Way Brentwood 37027 $1,825,000 Cross Pointe 9005 Pointe Cross Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,760,000 Valhalla Ph 2 751 Valhalla Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,750,000 Kings Crossing 1387 Moonlight Trl Brentwood 37027 $1,545,000 Mcgavock Farms Sec 2 633 Post Oak Cir Brentwood 37027 $1,360,000 Raintree Forest Reserve 1544 Richlawn Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,275,000 Inglehame Farms Sec 6 1826 Bronwyn Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,225,000 Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 3 9621 Brunswick Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,075,000 Indian Point Sec 4 9208 Shawnee Trl Brentwood 37027 $1,069,000 Brookfield Sec 19 9954 Lodestone Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,040,000 Brenthaven Sec 4 8012 Knoll Ct Brentwood 37027 $992,000 Shadow Creek @ 355 Shadow Creek Dr Brentwood 37027 $960,000 Concord Realty 914 Bluff Rd Brentwood 37027 $920,000 Echo 1701 Reflection Pvt Ln Brentwood 37027 $900,000 Brenthaven Sec 5 1422 Brenthaven Dr Brentwood 37027 $885,000 Brentwood Hills Sec 4 5012 Ashby Dr Brentwood 37027 $829,000 Bridgeton Park Sec 1 1283 Bridgeton Park Dr Brentwood 37027 $820,000 Carondelet Sec 1 9014 Carondelet Pl Brentwood 37027 $527,500 Mooreland Est Sec 2 Ph 3 7149 Willow Ct Brentwood 37027 $400,000 Brentwood Pointe Sec 1 721 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 370027 $375,000 Mooreland Est Sec 2 Ph 4 7020 Scenicview Ct Brentwood 37027