RCS STEM Expo Coming Monday, March 20

More than 300 students representing 17 schools and 168 projects will convene Monday for the Fifth Annual Rutherford County Schools’ STEM Expo.

The free event is open to parents and the general public, and it will take place at the MTSU Student Union Ballroom located at 1768 MTSU Boulevard in Murfreesboro from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Doors open at 4 p.m.

Members of the media are also welcome to attend and will have access to lots of students in action showcasing their projects, which will make for great visuals for videos and photos. Interviews with students, teachers, and organizers will also be available.

The RCS STEM Expo will showcase original elementary, middle, and high school student projects in one of the following categories: STEM Research, Engineering, Technology, and Agricultural STEM.

“This EXPO is full of outstanding student projects, STEM stations, photo booths and other activities,” said event organizer Stephanie Finley, who also serves as a science specialist for Rutherford County Schools. “Thanks to a multitude of our sponsors from local industries, secondary institutions, and outside community stakeholders, we’re able to host a one-of-kind event for our students in Rutherford County.”

You can check out more information about the event on its website HERE or contact Finley at finleys@rcschools.net.