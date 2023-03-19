Lane Closures and Road Construction 3-19-24-2023

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various Interstate and State Routes

• Nightly 8 p.m. – 6 a.m. at the following mile markers: 40 – 46, 48 – 49, 52 – 53, 57 – 63

DAVIDSON / RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro (Phase 2)

• 3/16, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single right lane closure WB to fix an overhead DMS

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-24

Construction and Bridge repair

• Continuous, the outside shoulder will be closed in both directions with barrier rail at 4 different overpassing bridges for bridge repair: SR-49, Jack Teasley Road, Gause Road, SR-256. Both lanes of travel on I-24 will remain open.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

The repair of bridges on I-40 over Fairfield Avenue (MM 211 – 213)

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-40 WB to stage barrier rail, repair parapet, and mill asphalt.

• LOOK AHEAD: 3/24 – 3/27, Continuously from 9 p.m. Fri. to 5 a.m. Mon., There will be two lanes closed on I-40 WB at Fairfield Ave (MM 211) for bridge repair work. I-24 WB will be closed at exit 52A, with traffic detoured to I-440. I-40 WB will be closed at exit 211, with traffic detoured to I-24 around the downtown loop. The on ramp from Murfreesboro Rd to I-24 WB will be closed.

The life cycle replacement of Dynamic Message Signs (DMS) on various Interstate routes.

• 3/19, 8 a.m., – 11 a.m., The four right lanes of I-40 EB will be closed near MM 214 to replace a DMS. Lane closures will begin on I-24/I-40 EB near MM 210.00, and on I-24 WB near MM 52.0.

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange

• Daily, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., There will be rolling roadblocks for blasting operations. Blasts are tentatively scheduled for 3/17 and 3/21 at 1pm.

• 3/19 – 3/122, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-40 for maintenance paving.

• 3/16, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-40 and closures of the on ramp from NB Donelson Pk to I-40 EB for light pole removal.

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various Interstate and State Routes

• 3/20 – 3/22, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary mobile lane closures on I-40 in the EB and WB directions for restripe operations. There will be two striping crews so work may be done on multiple routes.

DAVIDSON / WILSON COUNTY I-40

The life cycle replacement of Dynamic Message Signs (DMS) on various Interstate routes.

• 3/19, 4:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m., There will be a double right lane closure and rolling roadblocks on I-40 WB to replace a DMS near Old Hickory Blvd. The ramp from Mt Juliet Rd to I-40 WB will be closed.

DICKSON / WILLIAMSON / CHEATHAM / DAVIDSON COUNTIES I-40

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County

• Daily, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be temporary daytime shoulder closure in both directions for trenching and boring operations at various locations throughout the project limits.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various Interstate and State Routes

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be temporary mobile lane closures on I-65 in the NB and SB directions for restripe operations at the following locations: MM 74-78, 85-86, 87-98) There will be two striping crews so work may be done on multiple routes.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65 / SR 254

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-65 at the NB exit ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be temporary lane closures on SR 254 (OHB) in both directions for grading and signal work. Two lanes will remain open in each direction.

MAURY COUNTY I-65

Grading, Paving and bridges at I-65 and SR99 interchange.

• Nightly, 6 p.m. – 6 a.m., (excluding weekends) There will be a temporary ramp closure on I-65 NB (on/off ramps) to install water lines across the ramps.

MARSHALL COUNTY I-65

The resurfacing on I-65 from N of U.S. 31A (S.R. 11) (L.M. 0.38) to the Maury County line (L.M. 12.80)

• 3/20 – 3/22, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., The temporary daytime lane closure of one lane at a time on I-65 NB & SB. This closure is necessary for completing punch list items.

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-65

Interstate Widening – Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

• 3/16, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB & SB to set beams at Bridge 8 and 9, Slow rolling traffic will be utilized.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for roadway maintenance, one lane will always remain open.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840 / I-24

On-call concrete repair

• Continuous, 3/20 – 3/22, The exit ramp from I-840 EB to I-24 EB (Exit 53A) will be narrowed and traffic shifted to grind the riding surface

WILSON COUNTY I-40

The resurfacing on I-40 from South Hartman to the Smith County Line

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-40 EB and WB from the Sparta Pike exit to Smith Co. Line for resurfacing activities on I-40

SMITH COUNTY I-40

The resurfacing on I-40 from the Smith County to the Gordonsville exit

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-40 EB and WB from the Smith County Line to Gordonsville exit for resurfacing activities on I-40

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1

Replacement of Broadway Bridge

• Continuous: A permanent traffic switch on SR 1 (Broadway) between 10th Ave S and 12th Ave S for bridge demolition reduces the bridge down to 2 lanes in each direction and a single pedestrian path across the bridge.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., excluding weekends, there will be a double right lane closure on SR-1 (Broadway) WB between 10th Ave S and 12th Ave to begin demolition.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 6

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various Interstate and State Routes

• 3/20 – 3/22, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary mobile lane closures on SR 06 in the NB and SB directions for restripe operations. There will be two striping crews so work may be done on multiple routes.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 11

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various Interstate and State Routes

• 3/20 – 3/22, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary mobile lane closures on SR 11 in the NB and SB directions for restripe operations. There will be two striping crews so work may be done on multiple routes.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 24

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various Interstate and State Routes

• 3/20 – 3/22, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary mobile lane closures on SR 24 in the EB and WB directions for restripe operations. There will be two striping crews so work may be done on multiple routes.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 45

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various Interstate and State Routes

• 3/20 – 3/22, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary mobile lane closures on SR 45 in the EB and WB directions for restripe operations. There will be two striping crews so work may be done on multiple routes.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 106

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various Interstate and State Routes

• 3/20 – 3/22, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary mobile lane closures on SR 106 in the NB and SB directions for restripe operations. There will be two striping crews so work may be done on multiple routes.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.) – Piedmont Move Prior

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, paving, installation of storm drainage, sanitary sewer, installation of water line, underground communications, and overhead power. Courtney Avenue will be closed and the merging lane to Nashville on Ashland City highway will closed. Kings Lane will be closed. Flaggers will be utilized.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various Interstate and State Routes

• 3/20 – 3/22, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be temporary mobile lane closures on SR 155 in the EB and WB directions for restripe operations. There will be two striping crews so work may be done on multiple routes.

The life cycle replacement of Dynamic Message Signs (DMS) on various Interstate routes.

• 3/19, 8 p.m. – 12 a.m., There will be a double right lane closure and rolling roadblocks on Briley Pkwy SB to replace a DMS near Two Rivers Pkwy. The ramp from Opry Mills to Briley Pkwy SB will be closed.

• 3/20, 12 a.m. – 4 a.m., There will be a double right lane closure and rolling roadblocks on Briley Pkwy EB to replace a DMS near Gallatin Rd. The ramps from I-65, Ellington Pkwy, and Gallatin Rd to Briley Pkwy EB will be closed.

The resurfacing on S.R. 155 (Briley Pkwy) from the McGavock Pike ramp to the bridge over I-65 including S.R. 6 from Ellington Pkwy (L.M.15.49) to Gallatin Pike (L.M. 16.49)

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary ramp closures, in both directions on Briley Parkway (SR 155) for final striping. Ramps may need to be temporarily closed.

The random on-call pavement marking on various Interstate and State Routes.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m.

o closures at the NB and SB on and off ramps on SR 155 and Centennial for On Call restripe work.

o closures at the NB and SB on and off ramps on SR 155 and County Hospital Rd for On Call restripe work.

o closures at the NB and SB on and off ramps on SR 155 and Ashland City Hwy for On Call restripe work.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 174

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various Interstate and State Routes

• 3/20 – 3/22, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary mobile lane closures on SR 174 in the NB and SB directions for restripe operations. There will be two striping crews so work may be done on multiple routes.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 254

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various Interstate and State Routes

• 3/20 – 3/22, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary mobile lane closures on SR 254 in the EB and WB directions for restripe operations. There will be two striping crews so work may be done on multiple routes.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 255

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various Interstate and State Routes

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary mobile lane closures on SR 255 in the NB and SB directions for restripe operations. There will be two striping crews so work may be done on multiple routes.

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closure on Donelson Pk for utility relocation work. There will be a brief stoppage of traffic on Donelson Pk in both directions between Terminal Dr ramps and Hangar Ln for blasting operations. Tentatively scheduled for 3/20 and 3/22 at 1pm.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 265

The improvement of the intersection on SR 45 (Old Hickory Blvd) at SR 265 (Central Pike), including grading, drainage, paving, retaining wall and signals.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures on Central Pike at the intersection of Old Hickory Blvd.; there will be a closure of the southbound turning lane on Old Hickory Blvd, to westbound Central Pike, for saw cutting, sidewalk, retaining wall and curb & gutter installation.

MARSHALL COUNTY SR 11

The construction of a Bulb-Tee beam bridge on U.S. 31A (S.R. 11, Nashville Highway) over Rock Creek (L.M. 13.18) in Lewisburg, including grading, drainage and paving.

• 3/20 – 3/22, Continuous, Restricted Lane width to 12 feet for bridge repair with single lane closure.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection Improvements. Grading, Drainage and Construction of Retaining walls.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Temporary Lane closures for utility relocation, grading and drainage installation.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 1

LPLM: Town of Smyrna Street Scapes on SR-1

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities. Industrial Blvd will be closed on 3/10-3/12 for utility line crossing.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to E. of I-840 (LM 9).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

SUMNER COUNTY SR 6

LPLM: City of Gallatin Sidewalks

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Temporary Lane closures for grading, drainage installation and sidewalk installation

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Rd (LM 14.72) to SR 252 (Wilson Pk) (LM 20.62).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for traffic control and grading operations. There may be extended delays the week of March 6th as traffic is swapped to Phase 2 between Trinity Rd and Wilson Pk.

Scheduled Maintenance Work

Pothole Patching will be conducted daily from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on the following roads:

• Davidson Co. SR 1

• Davidson Co. SR 10

• Davidson Co. SR 45

• Davidson Co. SR 171

• Davidson Co. SR 251

• Davidson Co. 254

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

Milling and Paving (pothole repairs)

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Alternating Lane closures on WB lanes (MM 53 – 63)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

Drain Cleaning

• 3/20 – 3/22, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Lane 1 and WB lane and shoulder closure for drain cleaning

Mill and Fill as Needed (pothole patching)

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Various lane and shoulder closures as needed (MM 89 – 62)

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

Adding lane on WB exit ramp of I-40 and McCrory Lane, Mill and pave existing pavement and traffic light installation

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Right lane and shoulder closure at I-40 WB off ramp

WILSON COUNTY I-40

Rock Blasting

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Jones Bros. is requesting rolling road blocks E & W bound for a project between mm 225 & 226. Blasting will be once a day between 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. each day with rolling road blocks.

GILES COUNTY I-65

Asphalt Patching / Roadway Repair

• 3/16, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., NB lane 2 will be closed to repair asphalt. Lane 1 will remain open.