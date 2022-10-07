Preds Announce Roster for 2022 NHL Global Series

From NHL.com

Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced the team’s roster for the 2022 NHL Global Series, which includes its first two games of the 2022-23 regular season against the San Jose Sharks in Prague, Czechia on Oct. 7-8.

Nashville’s 27-player roster consists of 16 forwards, eight defensemen and three goaltenders. The complete roster is below:

Forwards: Matt Duchene, Filip Forsberg, Cody Glass, Mikael Granlund, Mark Jankowski, Tanner Jeannot, Ryan Johansen, Michael McCarron, Nino Niederreiter, Zach Sanford, Kiefer Sherwood, Colton Sissons, Cole Smith, Eeli Tolvanen, Philip Tomasino, Yakov Trenin

Defensemen: Mark Borowiecki, Alexandre Carrier, Mattias Ekholm, Dante Fabbro, Jordan Gross, Roman Josi, Jeremy Lauzon, Ryan McDonagh

Goaltenders: Connor Ingram, Kevin Lankinen, Juuse Saros

The following 25 players will report to Milwaukee (AHL) training camp:

Forwards: Egor Afanasyev, Tommy Apap, Todd Burgess, Luke Evangelista, Cameron Hausinger, Jimmy Huntington, Jachym Kondelik, John Leonard, Navrin Mutter, Tommy Novak, Markus Nurmi, Juuso Parssinen, Tim Schaller, Cole Schneider

Defensemen: Xavier Bouchard, Marc Del Gaizo, Kevin Gravel, Roland McKeown, Luke Prokop, Spencer Stastney, Keaton Thompson, Adam Wilsby

Goaltenders: Yaroslav Askarov, Devin Cooley, Tomas Vomacka

After going 3-0-1 in their first four preseason games, the Predators now depart for Europe to participate in the 2022 NHL Global Series. In addition to playing its first two regular-season games in Prague, Nashville will face off against SC Bern in Bern, Switzerland, on Oct. 3 to round out its preseason schedule. All three games will be broadcast live on Bally Sports South and ESPN 102.5 The Game; complete coverage of the team’s trip to Europe can be found on NashvillePredators.com and @PredsNHL on social media.