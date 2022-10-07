Photo of the Day: October 7, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Ashley McBryde was invited to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry on Thursday morning. She was surprised live on air during an in-studio appearance on CBS Mornings by Opry member Garth Brooks, who was live on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. McBryde is in New York City promoting her new album Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville that was released last Friday. This marked the first time Brooks has invited someone to become a member.

