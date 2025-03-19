Popeyes to Open in Franklin

The popular chicken fast-casual restaurant Popeyes will open in Franklin at the CoolSprings Galleria.

Popeyes is stated to be coming soon, according to the CoolSprings Galleria website. At this time, we don’t know when the restaurant will open, but we have contacted the Galleria for an update.

This will be Popeyes’ first location in Franklin. The closest location is on Nolensville Pike in Nashville.

Popeyes was founded in New Orleans in 1972. It went viral on social media in the chicken sandwich wars, causing a shortage of its coveted sandwich back in 2019. The food chain’s popularity has grown since then. Known for its New Orleans-style menu with fried chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp, and other items. There are approximately 4,000 restaurants across the U.S.

