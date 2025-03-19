OBITUARY: Leroy ‘Coon Dick’ Nevils

Leroy “Coon Dick” Nevils received his wings Thursday, March 13, 2025 at his residence in Franklin, TN.

He was born on July 10, 1942 to the parents of Janie McKissick Burns and Ruben Nevils.

He leaves to cherish his memories: wife, Rose Nevils; sons, Frederick “Lee” (NaBila) Nevils, Orlando (Sonia) Pillow, Christian Nevils; daughters; Melissa (James) McLin and Kanitha Nevils; brothers, Marvin Wayne Burns, Johnny Nevils and Willis Nevils; sisters, Janie Sydnor, Bernice Hodge, Dottie Harrison and Claudette Harrison; 16 grandchildren; devoted grandchild, Kahlia Baugh; 6 great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law; William (Bee) Burns, Michael Burns; sisters-in-law; Mary (Eugene) Leach, Bernice (George) Sanford, Betty Burns; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, devoted cousins, Willie B “Cricket” Nevils and George Sanford; and many friends, devoted friends, Lewis Gaines and Harry Turner.

Mr. Nevils will lie in state on Friday, March 21, 2025 from 12 until 5 at Waters Funeral Home 1408 Columbia Ave., Franklin, Tennessee. https://www.articobits.com/obituaries/waters-funeral-home-inc

