Places to Eat Close to the Grand Ole Opry

Heading to the Opry House to see the Grand Ole Opry? Here are some places to grab a bite before the show.
The Grand Ole Opry is located at 2804 Opryland Dr, Nashville, TN 37214.
1Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen
575 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
It’s Southern food with recipes perfected by Paula Deen. The meal is served family style with comfort food options of chicken and dumplings, fried chicken and pot roast.
Find the full menu here.
2Chuy’s
163 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
Chuy’s serves authentic and fresh Tex-Mex options that Middle Tennesseans have grown to love, including the Big as Yo’ Face Steak Burrito, Chicka-Chicka Boom-Boom Enchiladas, fresh-squeezed lime margaritas, chips, salsa, Creamy Jalapeño and more.
Find the full menu here.
3Cheesecake Factory
253 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
The Cheesecake Factory offers more than just cheesecake, they have an extensive menu offering everything from salads, burger, to a steak.
Find the full menu here.
4Bavarian Bierhaus
121 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
It’s Nashville’s only authentic German Bierhouse. You can find pretzels, brats on a bun, along with a variety of Schnitzel.
Find the full menu here.
5Opryland Hotel
2800 Opryland Drive, Nashville
Inside the Opryland Hotel, you will find a variety of food options. At the Delta Island, there are several fast casual options like pizza and burgers. For fine dining, you can try Old Hickory Steakhouse.
Find the dining options here.