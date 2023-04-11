Places to Eat Close to the Grand Ole Opry

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo by Jim Wood

Heading to the Opry House to see the Grand Ole Opry? Here are some places to grab a bite before the show.

The Grand Ole Opry is located at 2804 Opryland Dr, Nashville, TN 37214.

1Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen

photo by Donna Vissmman

575 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville

It’s Southern food with recipes perfected by Paula Deen. The meal is served family style with comfort food options of chicken and dumplings, fried chicken and pot roast.

Find the full menu here. 

2Chuy’s

photo by Donna Vissman

163 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville

Chuy’s serves authentic and fresh Tex-Mex options that Middle Tennesseans have grown to love, including the Big as Yo’ Face Steak Burrito, Chicka-Chicka Boom-Boom Enchiladas, fresh-squeezed lime margaritas, chips, salsa, Creamy Jalapeño and more.

Find the full menu here. 

3Cheesecake Factory

photo by Donna Vissman

253 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville

The Cheesecake Factory offers more than just cheesecake, they have an extensive menu offering everything from salads, burger, to a steak.

Find the full menu here. 

 

4Bavarian Bierhaus

photo by Donna Vissman

121 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville

It’s Nashville’s only authentic German Bierhouse. You can find pretzels, brats on a bun, along with a variety of Schnitzel.

Find the full menu here. 

5Opryland Hotel

photo by Jim Wood

2800 Opryland Drive, Nashville

Inside the Opryland Hotel, you will find a variety of food options. At the Delta Island, there are several fast casual options like pizza and burgers. For fine dining, you can try Old Hickory Steakhouse.

Find the dining options here. 

