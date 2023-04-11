What to Expect When You Attend the Grand Ole Opry

The Grand Ole Opry has been sending out country music over the airwaves for over 90 years with a live show. It first began at the Ryman Auditorium before moving to the Opry House in 1974. Fans who visit don’t come just one time, they make plans to visit again and again.

Fun fact: The Opry has loyal fans, one in particular – Paul Eckhart bought a ticket for and attended an Opry performance for 2,184 straight weeks from 1972 until 2014. Yes, 2,184. Uninterrupted.

The Grand Ole Opry is located at 2804 Opryland Dr, Nashville, TN 37214.

Before you head out to the show, here are some things you need to know.