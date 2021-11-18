11 Places to Dine Out on Thanksgiving

Prefer to go out on Thanksgiving? Here is a list of 11 local places open this Thanksgiving.
Did we miss a place offering in-house dining for Thanksgiving? Let us know at [email protected]
1. Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille
5028 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin
The steakhouse will offer a fixed menu on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Make a reservation here.
2. Puckett’s
120 4th Avenue South, Franklin, 37064
Puckett’s six locations will be open for lunch on Thanksgiving Day from 11 am – 4 pm. Seating times and pricing vary by restaurant, and those interested should call their nearest Puckett’s for more information. Call Franklin to make a reservation at 615-794-5527.
3. Americana Taphouse
94 E Main Street, Franklin
Americana Taphouse will be open from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. They will offer their full menu. Specials also include a Tennessee Brisket Hot Brown at Americana, featuring smoked brisket and turkey, sliced tomato, and classic Mornay sauce atop Texas toast. Call 615-790-2309 to make reservations.
4. The Mockingbird Restaurant
3035 Reserve Blvd, Spring Hill, 37174
The Mockingbird will offer a Thanksgiving meal from noon – 5p by reservation. A special Thanksgiving meal is prepared with turkey and dressing, several sides, and a selection of pies for dessert. Call (931) 487-9787 for reservations.
5. Loveless Cafe
8400 Hwy 100, Nashville, TN 37211
The Loveless Cafe will be open from 8:00 am – 2:00 pm on Thanksgiving Day. They will be serving their normal menu.
6. Mere Bulles
5201 Maryland Way, Brentwood, TN 37027
Open on Thanksgiving from 11am- 6pm, entrees include prime rib with mashed potatoes, turkey with mashed potatoes, and more. Make a reservation here.
7. Monell’s at the Manor
1400 Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville
Monell’s will offer a traditional Thanksgiving meal from 10 am – 6 pm. No reservations will be taken, guests will be served on a first-come, first-serve basis. Find more information here.
8. Cracker Barrel
Locations throughout Williamson County
Those dining at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store locations can enjoy the Turkey n’ Dressing meal and if miss it on Thanksgiving, they actually serve this meal every Thursday. It is available from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
9. Sperry’s, Cool Springs
650 Frazier Drive, Franklin, TN
The locally-owned- steakhouse which opened back in 1974 in its first location in Belle Meade will be open on Thanksgiving Day. Hours will be from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. with a special menu offering. Make your reservation by calling 615-778-9950.
10. 1799 Kitchen and Cocktails – Harpeth Hotel
130 2nd Avenue North, Franklin
Harpeth Hotel, Downtown Franklin’s new hotel, will have a pre-fixe menu on Thanksgiving Day. Reservations are recommended, call (615) 786-0840 or book online at OpenTable.
11. Del Frisco’s Grille
207 Franklin Road, Brentwood
They are offering a pre-fixe menu featuring a turkey entree with potatoes and cranberries. Dessert options include pumpkin cheesecake or pecan pie. Reservations are recommended, book online here.