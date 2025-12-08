Photos: Franklin Christmas Parade 2025

The Downtown Franklin Rotary Club hosted the annual Franklin Christmas Parade on December 6, 2025. Alma McLemore, executive director of the African American Heritage Society and longtime community advocate, served as the parade’s Grand Marshal.

The Christmas Parade is always held on the first Saturday in December, starting at 1 p.m., with a parade route that runs along Main Street. Chaired by DFRC members C.J. Monte and Sharon Thompson, the parade’s 2025 theme was “I’ll Be Home for Christmas – A Salute to Military and First Responders Who Serve Selflessly at Christmas and All Year.” The 2025 parade is sponsored by Medical House Calls.

