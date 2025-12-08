OBITUARY: Lewis Doc Freeman

Lewis Doc Freeman, born December 22, 1949, in Lyndhurst, Virginia, to Verna Brown Woodson and Owen Doc Freeman, transitioned from this life on December 3, 2025. A man who loved the LORD JESUS CHRIST and his family, Lewis possessed a quiet strength and a steadfast faith that guided every chapter of his life. Whatever he set his mind to, he not only accomplished but mastered.

He moved to Boston, Massachusetts, where he built a life of purpose and service. There, he met and married his beloved Elois Harris Freeman, and committed himself to a life of faith and service. Across a lifetime of work in varied arenas, Lewis dedicated himself to helping others. He worked as a service technician, in commercial cleaning, and in non-emergency medical transportation, always bringing integrity, care, and a generous spirit to every role. Yet his greatest joy and calling were the times he spent studying the Bible and sharing the Gospel of JESUS CHRIST, a vocation that shaped his days and touched so many lives.

Lewis was preceded in death by his father, Owen Freeman, and his brother, Eddie Freeman.

He is survived by his wife, Elois Freeman of Nashville, Tennessee; his mother, Verna Woodson of Lyndhurst, Virginia; his children, Darlene Freeman and Jawaad Freeman of Boston, Massachusetts, and Nadira Freeman of Nashville, Tennessee; his grandchildren, Karima Freeman, Daiquan Freeman, Jawana Freeman, Javon Freeman, and Jawwad Freeman, Jr. of Boston, Massachusetts, and Kiya Freeman of Nashville, Tennessee, 10 great-grandchildren (Boston, Ma). He will also be remembered by his siblings, Betty Johnson, Pearl Freeman, Ella Freeman, Cecil Freeman, and Richard Freeman of Virginia, and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members who carry forward his legacy of faith, service, and love.

Those who knew Lewis are invited to remember him for his lifelong devotion to God and family, his steadfast example of service, and the enduring light he shared with all who had the privilege to know him.

https://www.articobits.com/obituaries/waters-funeral-home-inc

