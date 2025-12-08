Photo of the Day: December 8, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Harpeth Hotel is transforming the courtyard with a brand-new “Winter Wonderland” that will run all season long! The stunning outdoor dining space will become a winter escape, featuring fan-favorite dinner and brunch dishes from 1799 Kitchen & Bar Room, a limited-time menu of cozy winter bites and festive warm cocktails crafted just for the season. All this and more will be served to guests in the comfort of warmed igloos with seating perfect for lounging, connecting with loved ones and admiring the festive decor. With twinkling lights, curated photo spots and an atmosphere for memory-making, it’s a can’t-miss destination for the holidays. Guests can book a 2-hour igloo experience here. Harpeth Hotel is located at 120 2nd Avenue N, Franklin.

