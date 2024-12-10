PHOTOS: Franklin Christmas Parade 2024

The 2024 Franklin Christmas Parade took place December 7, in the heart of historic downtown Franklin.

For over 30 years, this cherished event has filled the streets of Franklin with holiday cheer, bringing joy to participants and spectators alike.

This year, the theme was “Miracle on Main St.” — a tribute to the wonder and charm that makes Franklin’s Main Street so special during the holidays.

The Franklin Christmas Parade is hosted by the Downtown Franklin Rotary and always held on the first Saturday in December.

