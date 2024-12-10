Franklin Resort Southall Farm & Inn Hosting Unique Holiday Events

Franklin resort Southall Farm & Inn is offering several opportunities to visit this holiday season. From live music to dining experiences, see a complete list of things to do below.

An Evening with Cassandra Lewis (Dec 21)

Cassandra Lewis is a gifted country singer whose powerful voice and authentic songwriting are earning her a place in the hearts of music lovers across the country. With a sound that blends traditional country roots with modern influences, Cassandra’s music captures the essence of the genre — storytelling, emotion, and raw authenticity. It’s an opportunity to unwind, enjoy great company, and experience the magic of live music in an elegant setting. Full event details HERE.

Dinner begins at 6:30 PM and music begins at 8:00 PM. Tickets include unlimited beer and wine packages. Full liquor bar and wine bottle service available for purchase.

Food Fables: Christmas Treats (Dec 21)

Join Southall’s Farm Team and Jammery Chef Richard Jones for a festive journey through the rich history and traditions of holiday desserts straight from the songbooks of yore. Learn the timeless recipes and techniques needed to recreate these festive treats for your family, and enjoy an afternoon warmed by Mulled Cider and Wassail. Please note, this event is exclusively for guests aged 21+ but there will be non-alc beverage pairings available for those who prefer. TICKETS: HERE.

Christmas Eve Dinner

Enjoy a festive evening with your most loved ones around the Southall Christmas trees enjoying a luxurious meal, specialty holiday drinks, and live music the night before Christmas. Led by Chef Andrew Klamar and Chef Nate Leonard at Southall’s signature restaurant, January, the menu will feature seasonal ingredients sourced from the property’s farm and local purveyors— seed-to-fork dining based on what the land provides. Details HERE.

New Year’s Eve Party & Package

Welcome 2025 with style at Southall’s New Year’s Eve Party, where sparkling decor and vibrant festivities set the stage for an unforgettable night. Dance to an incredible live performance with a high-energy dance floor. Enjoy gourmet appetizers and desserts, and capture memories at the themed photo booth. TICKETS: HERE.

The best part is, you can turn this night into a relaxing stay with a dinner in January, a luxurious room to spend the night in, and a hearty New Year’s Brunch and spa treatments the following morning. Learn more about the New Year’s Eve Package here (Room package costs $1,299 and includes 2 tickets to New Year’s Eve Party with unlimited drink package and a New Year’s Brunch for two on New Year’s Day. Extend your stay by arriving a night early or leaving a day later for $499).

Southall Farm & Inn is located at 2200 Osage Loop, Franklin.

