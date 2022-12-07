Photos: 2022 City of Franklin Tree Lighting

The City of Franklin held its annual Christmas tree lighting on Friday, December 2,

The headliner was Christian artist and author Matthew West. He had headlined this event before and was welcomed back again this year.

Jordana Bryant opened the musical event. Also, the Freedom Intermediate School choir, led by Director Candace Adams, sang holiday favorites.

New to the event this year, the Shine Your Light Singers from the Ray of Light Foundation performed on Main Street before and after the tree lighting.