While many real estate professionals talk about the benefits of a move-in ready home, few talk about the perks of purchasing land. Owning a plot of land offers a wealth of opportunities to build the home you’ve always wanted. You’ll get to pick out every detail of your home from paint colors to countertops and where every light fixture will go.

Finding the perfect home that checks all the boxes can be challenging and often requires some concessions. Here’s a look at the perks of purchasing land to help you decide if this might be the right real estate move for you.

Benefits of Purchasing Land to Build a Home

As you look for information about purchasing land, be sure you’re reading up on residential land. Many people purchase land in up-and-coming areas as an investment strategy without the intent of using it but to flip it later for a profit. This article focuses on the benefits of purchasing land to build a home on.

1. You Can Check All the Boxes on Your Dream Home

The greatest incentive to purchasing land to build a home is that you can make the home your own. You’ll get to decide everything from which way the home faces to the perfect floor plan. Just be sure the land you select has the right zoning and building laws to meet your goals.

You can design your home for energy efficiency or in a classic home style that builders aren’t currently using.

2. Vacant Land Has Diverse Options

When you purchase a piece of empty land, you can decide how best to use it. If you have the luxury of time, you might hold the land to wait and see what happens in the area to flip it for a profit in a few years. Or you can begin building your dream home right away.

Empty land has little maintenance requirements and tends to appreciate with time. So if you think the land might be right for your home but you’re waiting for a certain change in your finances to begin building, rest assured that you’ll likely be able to flip it for more later if for some reason you choose not to build there.

3. Once Your Home is Complete, You Won’t Need to Make Upgrades

Even if you find a home with the perfect floor plan and design features that you want, you’ll likely still have work to do to make it match your personal style and interests. And while building a home will take some time, once it is done you won’t need to make any upgrades or complete maintenance for some time.

Older homes can require more frequent maintenance. Depending on the phase of life you’re in, this might not be ideal for you and can decrease the enjoyment of your new home.

4. You Can Live a More Rural Lifestyle

By purchasing land, you can choose whether you want suburban or rural living. Rural life can give you more seclusion and freedom to do with your home and land what you want. Perhaps you want to put up a barn or workshop on your property. Or you might want to raise chickens for farm fresh eggs. No matter your aspirations, you have more options when you purchase rural property with fewer homeowner association rules.

5. The Competition for Land is Lower Than Homes

Many homebuyers are looking for a move-in-ready home. That makes pre-built homes more desirable and increases the competition for them. You could put in offers on half a dozen homes before finally winning one. That can put an emotional toll on you as you fall in love with a home and then get outbid.

6. There Won’t Be Any Surprises Lurking in Your Home

With a newly built home, you’ll know you don’t have to deal with asbestos or lead paint. Plus, you’ll know what materials were used and how best to care for your home on an ongoing basis.

7. Better Energy Efficiency

New homes are naturally more energy efficient than older homes. You can build your home using green architecture practices and sustainability features. Innovation in construction has led to improvements in how well a home is sealed and protected from the elements to make the home more comfortable while reducing energy costs. And you can make decisions like closing off a section of the home you rarely use to reduce your energy consumption except when you need the space.

Land for Sale in Brentwood, Tennessee

If you’re looking for land that allows you to reside in nature, 0 Waterfall Road is an outstanding option. This nearly 100-acre lot is ready for one or two estate homes. The land is in a conservation easement, meaning you know you’ll be surrounded by stunning wildlife and nature views.

But you’ll also have the convenience of city water and public sewer. The land is just minutes from Cool Springs and Downtown Nashville, which gives you the appearance of rural living with the convenience of city life.

Review the details and contact Susan Gregory at 615-207-5600 or Gregory_susan@bellsouth.net to set up a showing or ask questions about the property.