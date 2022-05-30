Photo of the Day: May 30, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Grand Ole Opry saluted the U.S. Military with a return of the red carpet parade and special Salute the Troops Opry performance on Tuesday night’s show. Among the artists who performed were Cam, Opry members Dailey & Vincent, Riley Green, Jake Hoot, Riders In The Sky, Opry member Craig Morgan, a U.S. Army veteran, as well as The War And Treaty, the husband and wife duo of U.S. Army veteran Michael Trotter and Tanya Blount.

