Williamson County Property Transfers May 9

See where houses sold for May 9-13, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $720,000.00 Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 3-a 4528 Sawmill Pl Nolensville 37135 $995,000.00 Crossroads South Sec3 126 Seaboard Ln 101 Franklin 37067 $600,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 30 1312 Liberty Pk Franklin 37067 $483,050.00 Wakefield Sec 3 2284 Dewey Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,377,480.00 Natures Landing 4019 Natures Landing Dr Franklin 37064 $55,850.00 Pickens Est 2797 Buckner Ln Spring Hill 37174 $715,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec C 196 Clarendon Cir Franklin 37069 $615,000.00 Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 1 1341 Moher Blvd Franklin 37069 $2,100,000.00 Harlan 9246 Nina Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,800,000.00 Lookaway Farms Sec1 6409 High Top Ct Franklin 37067 $557,500.00 Mooreland Est Sec 2 7023 Matthews Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,050,000.00 Beech Grove Farms 9569 Normandy Way Brentwood 37027 $1,022,425.00 Brenthaven Sec 4 8103 Patrice Ave Brentwood 37027 $1,600,000.00 Twelve Oaks 9531 Butler Dr Brentwood 37027 $300,000.00 Orleans Est Condos 103 Granville Rd Franklin 37064 $933,225.00 Arrington Ridge Sec2 7253 Arrington Ridge Ct Arrington 37014 $680,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 29 1705 Decatur Cir Franklin 37067 $2,099,950.00 Moon, Thomas W 4996 Green Herron Ln Franklin 37064 $1,370,000.00 Taramore Ph 7a 9517 Wexcroft Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,412,500.00 River Landing Sec 2 424 Coburn Ln Franklin 37069 $780,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 14 98 Molly Bright Ln Franklin 37064 $2,650,000.00 Black Hawk 6605 Goshawk Ct Arrington 37014 $565,000.00 Cochran Trace Sec 1 2807 Mckissack Ct Spring Hill 37174 $1,150,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 20 372 Finnhorse Ln Franklin 37064 $636,684.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec16 4057 Lioncrest Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $623,824.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 4032 Lioncrest Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $325,000.00 Andover Sec 1 600 Huffine Manor Cir Franklin 37067 $1,138,897.00 Stephens Valley Sec6 307 Stephens Valley Blvd Nashville 37221 $878,119.00 Redwing Meadows Sec 4 1324 Ascot Ln Franklin 37064 $1,620,000.00 Bridgemore Village Sec6d 3639 Ronstadt Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $2,050,000.00 Belle Rive Ph 2 6350 Shadow Ridge Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,400,000.00 Westhaven Sec50 1606 Eliot Rd Franklin 37067 $1,750,000.00 Westhaven Sec50 1243 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $2,150,000.00 Sonoma Sec 1 1824 Sonoma Tr Brentwood 37027 $3,000,000.00 Crossroads South Sec 3 617 Bradley Ct Franklin 37069 $230,000.00 Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 826 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $525,000.00 Simmons Ridge Sec2 3024 Gracious Dr Franklin 37064 $255,000.00 Village @ W Main Condos 1319 W Main St 110 Franklin 37064 $810,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec25 1037 Beamon Dr Franklin 37064 $1,050,000.00 1911 Sedberry Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $475,000.00 Haynes Crossing Sec 1 3405 Haynes Cove Spring Hill 37174 $885,000.00 Pinewood Rd Franklin 37064 $675,000.00 Chestnut Springs Sec 1 9751 Northfork Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,187,830.00 Allston East Condos 329 S Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin 37064 $529,139.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 240 Southmen Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $825,000.00 Royal Oaks Sec 9 Ph 3 173 London Ln Franklin 37067 $1,750,000.00 Westhaven Sec 24 1317 Jewell Ave Franklin 37064 $1,025,000.00 Brentwood So Ltd Sec 4-b 1422 Plantation Dr Brentwood 37027 $3,929,000.00 Harvey Springs Commercial Sec1 Miles Johnson Pkwy Spring Hill 37174 $1,200,000.00 Highlands At Ladd Park Sec 5 246 Truman Rd W Franklin 37064 $432,000.00 Picketts Ridge Ph 1 2691 New Port Royal Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,547,500.00 919 Edmondson Pike 919 Edmondson Pk Brentwood 37027 $535,100.00 Deervalley Downs Ph 1a,b & 2 7200 Deervalley Dr Fairview 37062 $700,000.00 Millgate 136 Ormesby Pl Franklin 37064 $2,000,000.00 Evans Estates 915 Evans St Franklin 37064 $450,000.00 Mooreland Est Sec 1 1611 Reed Dr Brentwood 37027 $204,755.00 Sandcastle Rd Franklin 37069 $800,000.00 Lampley Earl D Prop 7317 Sugar Camp Hollow Rd Fairview 37062 $605,000.00 601 West Meade Blvd Franklin 37064 $2,900,000.00 Grove Sec13 9117 Joiner Creek Ct Franklin 37064 $950,000.00 Stream Valley Section 02 138 Stream Valley Blvd Franklin 37064 $547,725.00 Audubon Cove 7411 Hemen Way Fairview 37062 $1,340,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec U 212 Halberton Dr Franklin 37069 $625,000.00 Buckingham Park Sec 1 419 Sir John Ct Franklin 37064 $1,700,000.00 Lyng Ronald 8564 Taliaferro Rd Eagleville 37060 $750,000.00 Buckner Crossing Sec 2 1030 Nealcrest Cir Spring Hill 37174 $1,794,099.00 Moon Thomas William 4321 Peyt-trinity Rd Franklin 37064 $386,000.00 Highlands @ Campbell Sta 3043 Auld Tatty Dr Spring Hill 37174 $850,000.00 Stream Valley Sec17 3000 Fernshaw Ln Franklin 37064 $651,600.00 Magli Cheryl Sec 2 4843 Main St Spring Hill 37174 $665,000.00 Golden Meadows Sec 2 132 Golden Meadow Ln Franklin 37067 $965,000.00 Falls Grove Sec 4 6680 Edgemore Dr College Grove 37046 $975,000.00 Scott & Loyd 5319 Murfreesboro Rd College Grove 37046 $800,000.00 2261 Skinner Rd Nolensville 37135 $3,468,000.00 Simmons Ridge Sec10 Gracious Dr Franklin 37064 $900,000.00 Founders Pointe Sec 2 124 Wilshire Dr Franklin 37064 $450,000.00 6969 Arno-allisona Rd College Grove 37046 $1,579,450.00 Allston East Condos 329 S Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin 37067 $1,438,500.00 Rachel Springs Bus Village 329 S Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin 37064 $670,000.00 Grove Sec11 8113 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $1,400,000.00 4444 Gosey Hill Rd Franklin 37064 $725,000.00 Burtonwood Ph 4 2709 Foxtrot Ln Spring Hill 37174 $383,000.00 Shadow Green Condos Sec1 700 Vintage Green Ln 102 Franklin 37064 $1,550,000.00 Westhaven Sec 18 1642 Grassmere Rd Franklin 37064 $942,155.00 Daventry Sec1 3219 Chase Point Dr Franklin 37067 $200,000.00 2871 Fairview Blvd Fairview 37062 $450,000.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 223 Southmen Ln Spring Hill 37174 $530,000.00 Serenity Fields Sec 2 7257 Northwest Hwy Fairview 37062 $515,000.00 Witt Hill Ph 1 1650 Witt Hill Dr Spring Hill 37174 $2,200,000.00 Kole Property 4675 Everal Ln Franklin 37064 $220,000.00 2871 Fairview Blvd Fairview 37062 $217,000.00 3845 Sycamore Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $938,000.00 Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 2219 Brakeman Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $400,500.00 Hardison Hills Sec 1 1101 Downs Blvd K101 Franklin 37064 $763,963.00 Lockwood Glen Sec15 307 Sherman Ct Franklin 37064 $2,990,250.00 Troubadour Sec7 8028 Backwoods Pvt Dr College Grove 37046 $290,000.00 7423 Liberty Rd Fairview 37062 $1,979,999.00 Governors Club The Ph 3 156 Governors Way Brentwood 37027 $790,000.00 Willowsprings Sec 1 140 Gardenia Way Franklin 37064 $675,000.00 Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 1 3230 Nolen Ln Franklin 37064 $1,000,000.00 Campbell Station Sec 15 5034 Paddy Tr Spring Hill 37174 $265,000.00 Rolling Meadows 207 Scruggs Ave Franklin 37064 $1,725,000.00 Berry Farms Town Center Sec7 1030 General Martin Ln Franklin 37064 $914,006.00 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 905 Tynan Way Nolensville 37135 $1,125,000.00 Bridgemore Village Sec4a 3626 Martins Mill Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $395,000.00 Candlewood Sec 3 3019 Candlelite Dr Spring Hill 37174 $563,500.00 Simmons Ridge Sec4 5078 Gracious Dr Franklin 37064 $799,715.00 Falls Grove Sec6 7130 Sky Meadow Dr College Grove 37046 $1,325,000.00 Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b 3508 Robbins Nest Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,500,000.00 Powell William T 5443 Old Hwy 96 Franklin 37064 $800,000.00 Foxboro Est Sec 6 810 Steeplechase Dr Brentwood 37027 $650,000.00 Ballenger Farms Ph 2 756 Cowan Dr Nolensville 37135 $545,000.00 Clairmonte Sec 2 1412 Clairmonte Cir Franklin 37064 $650,000.00 2270 Lewisburg Pk Franklin 37064 $619,000.00 Franklin Green Sec 15 3207 Peyton Ct Franklin 37064 $885,000.00 Highlands At Ladd Park Sec 8 445 Irvine Ln Franklin 37064 $1,050,000.00 Sullivan Farms Sec F 325 Applecross Dr Franklin 37064 $535,000.00 Brentwood Pointe 3 1845 Brentwood Pointe Dr Franklin 37067 $825,000.00 Campbell Station Sec 16 1936 Portview Dr Spring Hill 37174 $2,050,000.00 Valle Verde 1647 Valle Verde Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,695,000.00 Fountainbrooke Sec 6 379 Childe Harolds Cir Brentwood 37027 $401,000.00 Highlands @ Campbell Sta 3041 Auld Tatty Dr Spring Hill 37174 $765,000.00 Sullivan Farms Sec A 403 Freesia Ct Franklin 37064 $900,000.00 Indian Point Sec 4 9220 Shawnee Trl Brentwood 37027 $1,240,000.00 Willowsprings Sec 3 664 Springlake Dr Franklin 37064 $1,420,739.00 Alton Cove 113 Stillwind Ct Nolensville 37135 $950,000.00 Tollgate Sec 13a 3101 Hazelton Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,065,000.00 Jackson Lake Sec 1 123 Jackson Lake Dr Franklin 37069 $1,047,000.00 3974 Sulphur Springs Rd Columbia 38401 $880,000.00 Polk Place Sec 10 104 Jill Ct Franklin 37064 $910,000.00 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 805 Novalis St Nolensville 37135 $730,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec Z 146 Wheaton Hall Ln Franklin 37069 $370,000.00 Augusta Place Sec 1 2892 Duplex Rd Spring Hill 37174 $877,500.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec2 7416 Flatbush Dr College Grove 37046 $970,000.00 Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 1 100 Torrington Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $1,900,000.00 Harlan 9204 Liza Ct Brentwood 37027 $455,000.00 Grove Sec7 8595 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $655,000.00 Rolling Rivers 120 Daniels Dr Franklin 37064 $708,432.00 Clairmonte Sec 1 1402 Clairmonte Cir Franklin 37064 $975,000.00 Echelon Sec1 3007 Ardrossan Dr Franklin 37064 $1,000,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 35 1240 Broadmoor Cir Franklin 37067 $810,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 14 1604 Longmont Ct Franklin 37067 $800,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec28 942 Ryecroft Ln Franklin 37064 $939,080.00 Arrington Ridge Sec2 7214 Arrington Ridge Ct Arrington 37014 $917,590.00 Arrington Ridge Sec2 7224 Arrington Ridge Ct Arrington 37014 $1,150,000.00 Westhaven Sec59 6031 Camberley St Franklin 37064 $1,175,000.00 Indian Point Sec 5 9221 Chickasaw Ct Brentwood 37027 $349,000.00 Whispering Wind Ph2 7609 Whispering Wind Ln Fairview 37062 $1,100,000.00 Eulas Glen Ph2 133 Newnham Bridge Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,969,000.00 Hidden Valley Est 6532 Hidden Hollow Trl Brentwood 37027 $75,000.00 Otter Creek Springs Ph2 7436 Swindon Blvd Fairview 37062 $300,000.00 Otter Creek Springs Ph2 Swindon Blvd Fairview 37062 $1,900,000.00 Hurstbourne Park Sec3 607 Barrington Dr Franklin 37067 $805,000.00 Bent Creek Ph5 Sec2 6033 Christmas Dr Nolensville 37135 $680,000.00 Winterset Woods 2012 Tryon Ct Nolensville 37135 $1,150,700.00 Sturbridge Pointe Sec 3 811 Appomattox Pl Franklin 37064 $1,275,000.00 Brentmeade Est Sec 1 908 Wilson Pk Brentwood 37027 $750,000.00 Amelia Park Sec 2 1408 Casner Ln Franklin 37067 $1,325,000.00 Bridgemore Village Sec5b 3804 Everyman Way Thompsons Station 37179 $65,000.00 6625 Hatcher Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,025,000.00 Catalina Ph 2 2090 Eucalyptus Way Nolensville 37135 $940,000.00 Farmington East 2110 Hartland Rd Franklin 37069 $510,000.00 Johnson Cheryl Ann 3324 Carl Rd Franklin 37064 $300,000.00 Otter Creek Springs Ph2 Swindon Blvd Fairview 37062 $715,000.00 Echelon Cottages 2099 Moultrie Cir Franklin 37064 $3,350,000.00 7740 Pewitt Rd Franklin 37064