Williamson County Property Transfers May 9

See where houses sold for May 9-13, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$720,000.00
|Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 3-a
|4528 Sawmill Pl
|Nolensville
|37135
|$995,000.00
|Crossroads South Sec3
|126 Seaboard Ln 101
|Franklin
|37067
|$600,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 30
|1312 Liberty Pk
|Franklin
|37067
|$483,050.00
|Wakefield Sec 3
|2284 Dewey Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,377,480.00
|Natures Landing
|4019 Natures Landing Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$55,850.00
|Pickens Est
|2797 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$715,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec C
|196 Clarendon Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$615,000.00
|Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 1
|1341 Moher Blvd
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,100,000.00
|Harlan
|9246 Nina Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,800,000.00
|Lookaway Farms Sec1
|6409 High Top Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$557,500.00
|Mooreland Est Sec 2
|7023 Matthews Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,050,000.00
|Beech Grove Farms
|9569 Normandy Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,022,425.00
|Brenthaven Sec 4
|8103 Patrice Ave
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,600,000.00
|Twelve Oaks
|9531 Butler Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$300,000.00
|Orleans Est Condos
|103 Granville Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$933,225.00
|Arrington Ridge Sec2
|7253 Arrington Ridge Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$680,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 29
|1705 Decatur Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,099,950.00
|Moon, Thomas W
|4996 Green Herron Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,370,000.00
|Taramore Ph 7a
|9517 Wexcroft Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,412,500.00
|River Landing Sec 2
|424 Coburn Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$780,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 14
|98 Molly Bright Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,650,000.00
|Black Hawk
|6605 Goshawk Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$565,000.00
|Cochran Trace Sec 1
|2807 Mckissack Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,150,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 20
|372 Finnhorse Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$636,684.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec16
|4057 Lioncrest Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$623,824.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14
|4032 Lioncrest Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$325,000.00
|Andover Sec 1
|600 Huffine Manor Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,138,897.00
|Stephens Valley Sec6
|307 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|37221
|$878,119.00
|Redwing Meadows Sec 4
|1324 Ascot Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,620,000.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec6d
|3639 Ronstadt Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,050,000.00
|Belle Rive Ph 2
|6350 Shadow Ridge Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,400,000.00
|Westhaven Sec50
|1606 Eliot Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,750,000.00
|Westhaven Sec50
|1243 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,150,000.00
|Sonoma Sec 1
|1824 Sonoma Tr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,000,000.00
|Crossroads South Sec 3
|617 Bradley Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$230,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 2
|826 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$525,000.00
|Simmons Ridge Sec2
|3024 Gracious Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$255,000.00
|Village @ W Main Condos
|1319 W Main St 110
|Franklin
|37064
|$810,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec25
|1037 Beamon Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,050,000.00
|1911 Sedberry Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$475,000.00
|Haynes Crossing Sec 1
|3405 Haynes Cove
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$885,000.00
|Pinewood Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$675,000.00
|Chestnut Springs Sec 1
|9751 Northfork Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,187,830.00
|Allston East Condos
|329 S Royal Oaks Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$529,139.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2
|240 Southmen Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$825,000.00
|Royal Oaks Sec 9 Ph 3
|173 London Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,750,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 24
|1317 Jewell Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,025,000.00
|Brentwood So Ltd Sec 4-b
|1422 Plantation Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,929,000.00
|Harvey Springs Commercial Sec1
|Miles Johnson Pkwy
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,200,000.00
|Highlands At Ladd Park Sec 5
|246 Truman Rd W
|Franklin
|37064
|$432,000.00
|Picketts Ridge Ph 1
|2691 New Port Royal Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,547,500.00
|919 Edmondson Pike
|919 Edmondson Pk
|Brentwood
|37027
|$535,100.00
|Deervalley Downs Ph 1a,b & 2
|7200 Deervalley Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$700,000.00
|Millgate
|136 Ormesby Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,000,000.00
|Evans Estates
|915 Evans St
|Franklin
|37064
|$450,000.00
|Mooreland Est Sec 1
|1611 Reed Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$204,755.00
|Sandcastle Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$800,000.00
|Lampley Earl D Prop
|7317 Sugar Camp Hollow Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$605,000.00
|601 West Meade Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,900,000.00
|Grove Sec13
|9117 Joiner Creek Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$950,000.00
|Stream Valley Section 02
|138 Stream Valley Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$547,725.00
|Audubon Cove
|7411 Hemen Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,340,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec U
|212 Halberton Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$625,000.00
|Buckingham Park Sec 1
|419 Sir John Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,700,000.00
|Lyng Ronald
|8564 Taliaferro Rd
|Eagleville
|37060
|$750,000.00
|Buckner Crossing Sec 2
|1030 Nealcrest Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,794,099.00
|Moon Thomas William
|4321 Peyt-trinity Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$386,000.00
|Highlands @ Campbell Sta
|3043 Auld Tatty Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$850,000.00
|Stream Valley Sec17
|3000 Fernshaw Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$651,600.00
|Magli Cheryl Sec 2
|4843 Main St
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$665,000.00
|Golden Meadows Sec 2
|132 Golden Meadow Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$965,000.00
|Falls Grove Sec 4
|6680 Edgemore Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$975,000.00
|Scott & Loyd
|5319 Murfreesboro Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$800,000.00
|2261 Skinner Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$3,468,000.00
|Simmons Ridge Sec10
|Gracious Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$900,000.00
|Founders Pointe Sec 2
|124 Wilshire Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$450,000.00
|6969 Arno-allisona Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,579,450.00
|Allston East Condos
|329 S Royal Oaks Blvd
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,438,500.00
|Rachel Springs Bus Village
|329 S Royal Oaks Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$670,000.00
|Grove Sec11
|8113 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,400,000.00
|4444 Gosey Hill Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$725,000.00
|Burtonwood Ph 4
|2709 Foxtrot Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$383,000.00
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1
|700 Vintage Green Ln 102
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,550,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 18
|1642 Grassmere Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$942,155.00
|Daventry Sec1
|3219 Chase Point Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$200,000.00
|2871 Fairview Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$450,000.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2
|223 Southmen Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$530,000.00
|Serenity Fields Sec 2
|7257 Northwest Hwy
|Fairview
|37062
|$515,000.00
|Witt Hill Ph 1
|1650 Witt Hill Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,200,000.00
|Kole Property
|4675 Everal Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$220,000.00
|2871 Fairview Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$217,000.00
|3845 Sycamore Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$938,000.00
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec1
|2219 Brakeman Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$400,500.00
|Hardison Hills Sec 1
|1101 Downs Blvd K101
|Franklin
|37064
|$763,963.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec15
|307 Sherman Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,990,250.00
|Troubadour Sec7
|8028 Backwoods Pvt Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$290,000.00
|7423 Liberty Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,979,999.00
|Governors Club The Ph 3
|156 Governors Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$790,000.00
|Willowsprings Sec 1
|140 Gardenia Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$675,000.00
|Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 1
|3230 Nolen Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,000,000.00
|Campbell Station Sec 15
|5034 Paddy Tr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$265,000.00
|Rolling Meadows
|207 Scruggs Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,725,000.00
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec7
|1030 General Martin Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$914,006.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2
|905 Tynan Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,125,000.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec4a
|3626 Martins Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$395,000.00
|Candlewood Sec 3
|3019 Candlelite Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$563,500.00
|Simmons Ridge Sec4
|5078 Gracious Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$799,715.00
|Falls Grove Sec6
|7130 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,325,000.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b
|3508 Robbins Nest Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,500,000.00
|Powell William T
|5443 Old Hwy 96
|Franklin
|37064
|$800,000.00
|Foxboro Est Sec 6
|810 Steeplechase Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$650,000.00
|Ballenger Farms Ph 2
|756 Cowan Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$545,000.00
|Clairmonte Sec 2
|1412 Clairmonte Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$650,000.00
|2270 Lewisburg Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$619,000.00
|Franklin Green Sec 15
|3207 Peyton Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$885,000.00
|Highlands At Ladd Park Sec 8
|445 Irvine Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,050,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec F
|325 Applecross Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$535,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe 3
|1845 Brentwood Pointe Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$825,000.00
|Campbell Station Sec 16
|1936 Portview Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,050,000.00
|Valle Verde
|1647 Valle Verde Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,695,000.00
|Fountainbrooke Sec 6
|379 Childe Harolds Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$401,000.00
|Highlands @ Campbell Sta
|3041 Auld Tatty Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$765,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec A
|403 Freesia Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$900,000.00
|Indian Point Sec 4
|9220 Shawnee Trl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,240,000.00
|Willowsprings Sec 3
|664 Springlake Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,420,739.00
|Alton Cove
|113 Stillwind Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$950,000.00
|Tollgate Sec 13a
|3101 Hazelton Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,065,000.00
|Jackson Lake Sec 1
|123 Jackson Lake Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,047,000.00
|3974 Sulphur Springs Rd
|Columbia
|38401
|$880,000.00
|Polk Place Sec 10
|104 Jill Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$910,000.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2
|805 Novalis St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$730,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec Z
|146 Wheaton Hall Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$370,000.00
|Augusta Place Sec 1
|2892 Duplex Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$877,500.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec2
|7416 Flatbush Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$970,000.00
|Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 1
|100 Torrington Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,900,000.00
|Harlan
|9204 Liza Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$455,000.00
|Grove Sec7
|8595 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$655,000.00
|Rolling Rivers
|120 Daniels Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$708,432.00
|Clairmonte Sec 1
|1402 Clairmonte Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$975,000.00
|Echelon Sec1
|3007 Ardrossan Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,000,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 35
|1240 Broadmoor Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$810,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 14
|1604 Longmont Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$800,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec28
|942 Ryecroft Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$939,080.00
|Arrington Ridge Sec2
|7214 Arrington Ridge Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$917,590.00
|Arrington Ridge Sec2
|7224 Arrington Ridge Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,150,000.00
|Westhaven Sec59
|6031 Camberley St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,175,000.00
|Indian Point Sec 5
|9221 Chickasaw Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$349,000.00
|Whispering Wind Ph2
|7609 Whispering Wind Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,100,000.00
|Eulas Glen Ph2
|133 Newnham Bridge Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,969,000.00
|Hidden Valley Est
|6532 Hidden Hollow Trl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$75,000.00
|Otter Creek Springs Ph2
|7436 Swindon Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$300,000.00
|Otter Creek Springs Ph2
|Swindon Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,900,000.00
|Hurstbourne Park Sec3
|607 Barrington Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$805,000.00
|Bent Creek Ph5 Sec2
|6033 Christmas Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$680,000.00
|Winterset Woods
|2012 Tryon Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,150,700.00
|Sturbridge Pointe Sec 3
|811 Appomattox Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,275,000.00
|Brentmeade Est Sec 1
|908 Wilson Pk
|Brentwood
|37027
|$750,000.00
|Amelia Park Sec 2
|1408 Casner Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,325,000.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec5b
|3804 Everyman Way
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$65,000.00
|6625 Hatcher Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,025,000.00
|Catalina Ph 2
|2090 Eucalyptus Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$940,000.00
|Farmington East
|2110 Hartland Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$510,000.00
|Johnson Cheryl Ann
|3324 Carl Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$300,000.00
|Otter Creek Springs Ph2
|Swindon Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$715,000.00
|Echelon Cottages
|2099 Moultrie Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,350,000.00
|7740 Pewitt Rd
|Franklin
|37064