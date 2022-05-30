GraceWorks’ has Record-Breaking Night of Giving at Annual Neighbor Serving Neighbor Dinner

GraceWorks expresses the utmost gratitude to the community for a record-breaking night of giving at its recent annual Neighbor serving Neighbor dinner.

Generous donors provided $353,088 at the April 28 event, which was attended by more than 470 people at Embassy Suites. This was the first in-person dinner since April 2019.

“I’ve always known that this is a generous community but the giving at our annual dinner was far beyond our expectations,” said GraceWorks CEO Valencia A. Breckenridge. “Our first goal for this dinner was $150,000, then $250,000. We were blown away when we raised over $350,000 for our Neighbors! We are so grateful for the generosity and the trust shown for our work of Neighbor serving Neighbor.”

The dinner’s theme of “If Not For GraceWorks” was explored through video testimony by three people who described the impact of GraceWorks’ services on their lives.

The theme was particularly poignant, as GraceWorks is facing the expiration of its lease in June 2023, and a search for a new home has not yet borne fruit.

Entertainment was provided by Chris Cron, and several speakers included GraceWorks board member Rodney Chester, CEO of Gresham Smith, presenting sponsor of the dinner.

GraceWorks was started 27 years ago by a group of church and community leaders and other residents concerned about providing help to low-income families in Williamson County. GraceWorks provides multiple resources under three programs of Food, Shelter and Support.

Last fiscal year, GraceWorks served 11,000 unduplicated people with an average of six services each. The organization also operates a Thrift Store which provides funding for programs and clothing, house goods, appliances and furniture free to qualifying families.

Watch one of the videos shown at the dinner about a Neighbor named Azuray here:

https://youtu.be/OLZgKsv9yykh.

More information about GraceWorks can be found at www.graceworksministries.net.