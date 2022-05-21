Photo of the Day: May 21, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Today is World Whiskey Day. The 1799 Kitchen & Cocktails will offer Leiper’s Fork Single Barrel Flights that aren’t available in any other establishment in the area. Flights include single barrel Tennessee Whiskey, Single Barrel Rye and Single Barrel Bourbon. Experts from Leiper’s Fork Distillery will be onsite in The Harpeth’s intimate library from 3-6 p.m. to shed light on the distillery and Tennessee whiskey.

Guests can also enjoy the below food and drink specials during the dinner service on May 21.

Grilled Bone Marrow and Tennessee Whiskey Luge: Simpsons Farms Beef Tartare, Quail Egg Yolk, Pickled Shallots, Fermented Fresno Chile, Watercress, Truffle Vinaigrette, Clayton James Tennessee Whiskey

The Grand Division: Wagyu Fat Washed Bourbon, Demerara, Bitters, Smoked Strawberry, House made Wagyu Jerky

