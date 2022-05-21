Applying for Jobs? Be on the Lookout for These Scams

By Lauren Prather, FTC

You might have just graduated from college, but there’s still more to learn when you’re on the job hunt. Not every posting or job recruiter is legit. Learn how to spot the scams.

We’ve been getting reports about a scam that starts out with a job recruiter reaching out to ask for your resume. Sounds normal — right? Well, that’s where “normal” ends. After you send that over, you’re told that the format is “incompatible.” The next thing you know, you’re asked to send your resume to a website to “reformat” it — for a fee. In other words, they’re asking you to pay for a job.

To avoid job scams

Do an online search. Look up the name of the company or the person who’s hiring you, plus the words “scam,” “review,” or “complaint.” You might find out they’ve scammed other people.

. Describe the offer to them. What do they think? You don’t want to be rushed into a decision. Don’t pay for the promise of a job. Legitimate employers, including the federal government, will never ask you to pay to get a job. Anyone who does is a scammer.

Spot a job scam? Tell the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.