Cumberland University Board of Trustees Elects Erik A. Moses

Cumberland University is pleased to announce that Erik A. Moses has been elected to the Board of Trustees.

Moses was named President of the Nashville Superspeedway in August 2020 and is leading the efforts to revitalize and reposition the Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon into a premier live event venue.

“Cumberland is honored to have Mr. Erik Moses join our Board of Trust,” said Cumberland University President Dr. Paul C. Stumb. “He has done a tremendous job of revamping the Nashville Superspeedway in a relatively short period of time and has shown he is deeply committed to this community. I speak on behalf of the entire university community when I say that we are thrilled to have his exceptional leadership skills and talent added to our board.”

Prior to joining Speedway Motorsports, Moses served as the founding President of the DC Defenders of the XFL. He has also served as Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Sports, Entertainment and Special Events for Events DC, and was responsible for developing the company’s corporate partnerships initiative. Prior to the creation of Events DC, he served as the CEO of the DC Sports and Entertainment Commission.

Before beginning his career in sports and entertainment, he served as the first Director of the District of Columbia’s Department of Small and Local Business Development and began his legal career in private practice with Dow Lohnes PLLC. He served as Of Counsel at the DC based law firm of Fisch Sigler, LLP and as an adjunct professor in the Sports Industry Management Program at Georgetown University’s School of Continuing Studies.

He serves on the board of directors for the DC Jazz Festival, the Military Bowl Foundation, is a member of the NASCAR Industry Diversity Council, the Rotary Club of Nashville, Leadership Middle Tennessee and previously served on the board of the US Tennis Association – Mid-Atlantic Section.

Moses earned his B.A. in Political Science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and his J.D. from Duke University School of Law. He holds an honorable Doctorate of Humane Letters from LeMoyne-Owen College and is a member of the bar in both Maryland and the District of Columbia.

“I am honored to join the Board of Trust for Cumberland University, an institution that for 180 years has and continues to contribute so much to this State and our nation,” said Moses. “President Stumb and other members of the Cumberland community have both welcomed me to Middle Tennessee and made me feel at home here. I am very pleased to offer my experience, expertise, and efforts in the support of this important institution and look forward to serving with other distinguished members of the Board and so many committed members of the University community.”

Moses was officially elected to the CU Board of Trustees on April 28 and will begin serving in June 2022. For more information on Cumberland’s Board of Trust, visit https://www.cumberland.edu/about/leadership/cumberland-university-board-of-trust/.