Photo of the Day: May 17, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Rising country traditionalist Kenny Whitmire signs with MCA, unveils his new track “One Foot In The Grave,” and announces his debut EP Fool In A King Size Bed, arriving June 12.

“Signing with MCA is one of those moments you dream about as a kid,” Whitmire shares. “To finally be here, putting out ‘One Foot In The Grave’ and announcing Fool In A King Size Bed, it means a lot. This EP is a piece of my life, and I hope folks can feel that when they hear it.”

PHOTO ID (L-R): Damon Moberly (MCA), Stephanie Wright (MCA), Rob Femia (MCA), Mike Harris (MCA), Kenny Whitmire, Zac Brooks (River House Artists), Zebb Luster (Riverhouse Artists), Katie McCartney (MCA)

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