Home Weather 5/16/26: Overcast Evening with Temp at 72, Low Dropping to 69; Great...

5/16/26: Overcast Evening with Temp at 72, Low Dropping to 69; Great BBQ Day Activities Amidst Mild Winds

By
Source Staff
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Current conditions in Williamson County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 72.3°F with a light wind from the northeast at 6 mph. There has been no precipitation reported today, and the sky is currently overcast.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 82.2°F and dipped to a low of 62.6°F. As for tonight, the temperature is expected to settle around a low of 69.3°F, with wind gusts gradually increasing up to 6.5 mph. The chances of precipitation remain low at 5%, transitioning to partly cloudy skies as the evening progresses.

For those planning to celebrate National BBQ Day, conditions are relatively favorable for outdoor grilling, with mild temperatures and minimal wind. However, it’s wise to check the local forecast as the night approaches to ensure a pleasant BBQ experience.

No official weather alerts are currently active for the area.

Today's Details

High
82°F
Low
63°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
71%
UV Index
6.7 (High)
Precip
5% chance · 0 in
Now
72°F · feels 74°F
Sunrise
5:40am
Sunset
7:46pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 82°F 63°F Overcast
Sunday 88°F 63°F Overcast
Monday 88°F 62°F Overcast
Tuesday 86°F 67°F Drizzle: dense
Wednesday 82°F 65°F Rain showers: slight
Thursday 78°F 64°F Rain showers: slight
Friday 82°F 66°F Drizzle: moderate
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