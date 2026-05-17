5/16/26: Overcast Evening with Temp at 72, Low Dropping to 69; Great BBQ Day Activities Amidst Mild Winds

Current conditions in Williamson County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 72.3°F with a light wind from the northeast at 6 mph. There has been no precipitation reported today, and the sky is currently overcast.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 82.2°F and dipped to a low of 62.6°F. As for tonight, the temperature is expected to settle around a low of 69.3°F, with wind gusts gradually increasing up to 6.5 mph. The chances of precipitation remain low at 5%, transitioning to partly cloudy skies as the evening progresses.

For those planning to celebrate National BBQ Day, conditions are relatively favorable for outdoor grilling, with mild temperatures and minimal wind. However, it’s wise to check the local forecast as the night approaches to ensure a pleasant BBQ experience.

No official weather alerts are currently active for the area.

Today's Details High 82°F Low 63°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 71% UV Index 6.7 (High) Precip 5% chance · 0 in Now 72°F · feels 74°F Sunrise 5:40am Sunset 7:46pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 82°F 63°F Overcast Sunday 88°F 63°F Overcast Monday 88°F 62°F Overcast Tuesday 86°F 67°F Drizzle: dense Wednesday 82°F 65°F Rain showers: slight Thursday 78°F 64°F Rain showers: slight Friday 82°F 66°F Drizzle: moderate

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