5/16/26: Overcast Evening with Temp at 72, Low Dropping to 69; Great BBQ Day Activities Amidst Mild Winds

Current conditions in Williamson County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 72.3°F with a light wind from the northeast at 6 mph. There has been no precipitation reported today, and the sky is currently overcast.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 82.2°F and dipped to a low of 62.6°F. As for tonight, the temperature is expected to settle around a low of 69.3°F, with wind gusts gradually increasing up to 6.5 mph. The chances of precipitation remain low at 5%, transitioning to partly cloudy skies as the evening progresses.
For those planning to celebrate National BBQ Day, conditions are relatively favorable for outdoor grilling, with mild temperatures and minimal wind. However, it’s wise to check the local forecast as the night approaches to ensure a pleasant BBQ experience.
No official weather alerts are currently active for the area.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|82°F
|63°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|88°F
|63°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|88°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|86°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Wednesday
|82°F
|65°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Thursday
|78°F
|64°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Friday
|82°F
|66°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
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