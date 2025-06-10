Photo of the Day: June 10, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Brownland Farm hosted Saddle Up!’s 37th annual Music Country Grand Prix, presented by Tractor Supply Company and benefiting Saddle Up!, on Saturday, May 31. Patrons and spectators enjoyed a day of exhilarating competition,refreshments and a touching opening ceremony featuring a flag presentation with Saddle Up! riders.

The Music Country Grand Prix is a premier Olympic-style equestrian jumping competition benefiting Saddle Up! Hosted at Brownland Farm, spectators and patrons of the Grand Prix had the opportunity to witness nationally ranked show jumpers and Olympic hopefuls

from across the country competing for the $50,000 prize. Michael Tokaruk was crowned the year’s winner with his horse Like Mad.

