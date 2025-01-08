Photo of the Day: January 8, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:Susan Logan, a veteran criminal defense attorney with the Office of the Public Defender of Tennessee’s 21st Judicial District, has been chosen as the recipient of the Vanessa Pettigrew Bryan Equal Justice Award for 2024. The award is given in recognition of the recipient’s commitment to the relentless pursuit of justice by the 21st District Public Defenders. The award honors Vanessa Pettigrew Bryan, retired Public Defender, whose career spanned more than 30 years in the judicial system, starting as a magistrate and serving as public defender of a four-county district which included Hickman, Lewis, Perry, and Williamson counties.

