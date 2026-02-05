Photo of the Day: February 5, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer is celebrating the season of love with a decadent new limited-time treat. The Red Velvet Mini CrazyShake® will be available throughout February at all U.S. Black Tap locations, including New York City, Nashville, Dallas, Las Vegas at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, and Anaheim at Downtown Disney District.

This luscious dessert features a rich red velvet shake, a cream cheese–frosted rim with red velvet crumbs, topped with a mini red velvet cupcake, whipped cream, and a cherry.

“We took the classic flavors of red velvet cake and gave them the full Black Tap, over-the-top treatment,” said Black Tap Corporate Executive Chef Stephen Parker.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.