2/4/26: Overcast Evening, Temp Nearing 30°F with Clear Skies Ahead

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is cold and overcast with a temperature of 29.7°F. Winds are currently blowing from the north at 10.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded this evening.

Today, Williamson County experienced a high temperature of 38.8°F and a low of 29.3°F. Conditions were consistently overcast throughout the day with very little change in wind speed, peaking at 10.5 mph. The chance of precipitation was low at 3%, and indeed, the area recorded no rainfall.

Tonight, the sky is expected to clear up although the temperatures will remain low, hovering around the earlier recorded low of 29.3°F. Wind speeds will slightly decrease, estimated to reach up to 9.9 mph with a 0% chance of precipitation. Residents can expect a chilly but dry night ahead.

Today's Details

High
39°F
Low
29°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
74%
UV Index
3.8 (Moderate)
Precip
3% chance · 0 in
Now
30°F · feels 20°F
Sunrise
6:45am
Sunset
5:17pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 39°F 29°F Overcast
Thursday 31°F 27°F Overcast
Friday 56°F 31°F Overcast
Saturday 37°F 26°F Overcast
Sunday 53°F 26°F Overcast
Monday 64°F 39°F Overcast
Tuesday 64°F 54°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

