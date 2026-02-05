2/4/26: Overcast Evening, Temp Nearing 30°F with Clear Skies Ahead

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is cold and overcast with a temperature of 29.7°F. Winds are currently blowing from the north at 10.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded this evening.
Today, Williamson County experienced a high temperature of 38.8°F and a low of 29.3°F. Conditions were consistently overcast throughout the day with very little change in wind speed, peaking at 10.5 mph. The chance of precipitation was low at 3%, and indeed, the area recorded no rainfall.
Tonight, the sky is expected to clear up although the temperatures will remain low, hovering around the earlier recorded low of 29.3°F. Wind speeds will slightly decrease, estimated to reach up to 9.9 mph with a 0% chance of precipitation. Residents can expect a chilly but dry night ahead.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|39°F
|29°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|31°F
|27°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|56°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|37°F
|26°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|53°F
|26°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|64°F
|39°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|64°F
|54°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
