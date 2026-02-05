Andy Marshall Launches Williamson County Mayoral Campaign

Andy Marshall’s campaign for Williamson County Mayor ramped up on Saturday with a fundraiser at Willis Johnson’s Car Barn. In addition to raising money, the event drew participation from other current mayors within the county.

Governor Bill Lee presented Marshall, sharing his own journey from business to elected office, a step Marshall now hopes to take in Lee’s own home county. Marshall shared his priorities for leading Williamson County as well as his long history in the community and business-building experience.

“I built my businesses from the ground up, solving problems, building relationships through cooperation, and encouraging others along the way,” Marshall said. “I’m not a career politician, I’m a builder of people, businesses, and communities.”

“Running a county the size and complexity of Williamson County requires the same skills – long-term planning, fiscal discipline, accountability, and an understanding that decisions have real consequences on real people.”

In addition to the strong turnout at the event, a range of local leaders spoke to help introduce Marshall, including Spring Hill Mayor Matt Fitterer, Brentwood Mayor Nelson Andrews, Franklin Mayor Ken Moore, and current Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson.

“This election is about more than a title, it’s about choosing leadership that is grounded rather than grandstanding, practical rather than performative, focused on results, not rhetoric,” Marshall said. “Williamson County doesn’t need reinvention, it needs steady hands.”

The event was sponsored and hosted by Jackie & Barry Alexander, Julie & Lee Beaman, Cordia & Tom Harrington, Joyce & Willis Johnson, Reba & Rodgar McCalmon, Sharon & Dave Ramsey, and Deborah & Michael W. Smith.

