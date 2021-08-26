Photo of the Day: August 26, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

______________________________________________________________________

Today’s photo is of the newly opened Chuy’s in Brentwood. Chuy’s Tex-Mex opened on Tuesday, August 24 in Brentwood’s Maryland Farms. Located at the site formerly occupied by O’Charley’s, Chuy’s is now open for lunch and dinner daily, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. On weekdays from 4-7 p.m., patrons can enjoy Chuy’s happy hour drink specials.

See more photos here.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.