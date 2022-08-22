Photo of the Day: August 22, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Radish, a vibrant health-focused restaurant concept created by Amanda Frederickson, opened a new location in Franklin in May but just recently added this very “Rad” light on the patio. The Franklin location will be at 4041 Aspen Grove Drive, Suite 106 in the growing McEwen Northside development

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.