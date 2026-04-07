Photo of the Day: April 7, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Loveless Cafe is partnering with Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee for the month of April to offer a limited-time dessert special: Thin Mint Pie. The Thin Mint crust pie features a coffee cheesecake filling with white chocolate mousse, topped with cocoa powder and fan-favorite Thin Mint cookies.

To celebrate the collaboration, the Cafe is hosting a Girl Scouts “Spirit Night” on Tuesday, April 7, from 5 to 9 p.m., where 10% of all proceeds will benefit the Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.