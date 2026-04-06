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Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
Photo of the day: City of Franklin hosted Kids Festival in a new location this year at Bicentennial Park located at 400 5th Avenue N, Franklin. It was a morning of enjoying art installations, live musical performances, face painting, and more.
We invite you to submit your original photos!
If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.
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Photo of the Day: April 6, 2026
Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it's a photo of…
Photo of the Day: April 5, 2026
Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it's a photo of…
Photo of the Day: April 4, 2026
Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it's a photo of…
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