Photo of the Day: April 30, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum celebrated the opening of its newest exhibition, Clint Black: The Hard Way On Purpose. The exhibition traces Black’s story, from a working-class upstart to topping the charts on his own terms. Included with museum admission, the exhibit is now open and runs until August 2027. Learn more here.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

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