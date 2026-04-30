Home Weather 4/29/26: Partly Cloudy Tonight with Low of 58.8 and Winds Calm After...

4/29/26: Partly Cloudy Tonight with Low of 58.8 and Winds Calm After Day with Heavy Rain and High of 68.7

By
Source Staff
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Current conditions in Williamson County show a temperature of 60.4°F, with a wind speed of 5.5 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded at this time, and the sky is partly cloudy.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 68.7°F and a low of 58.8°F, with wind gusts up to 16.4 mph. The area experienced heavy rain, totaling 1.13 in, with a precipitation chance of 91%. As the night progresses, temperatures are expected to drop to the low of 58.8°F, with wind speeds increasing slightly to a maximum of 7.2 mph. Tonight’s forecast indicates mainly clear skies with a low chance of precipitation at 2%.

No official weather warnings or alerts are currently active for the area.

Today's Details

High
69°F
Low
59°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
77%
UV Index
7.2 (High)
Precip
91% chance · 1.13 in
Now
60°F · feels 59°F
Sunrise
5:56am
Sunset
7:32pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 69°F 59°F Rain: heavy
Thursday 63°F 49°F Overcast
Friday 64°F 49°F Overcast
Saturday 63°F 47°F Overcast
Sunday 66°F 42°F Clear sky
Monday 76°F 47°F Overcast
Tuesday 73°F 55°F Overcast
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