4/29/26: Partly Cloudy Tonight with Low of 58.8 and Winds Calm After Day with Heavy Rain and High of 68.7

Current conditions in Williamson County show a temperature of 60.4°F, with a wind speed of 5.5 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded at this time, and the sky is partly cloudy.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 68.7°F and a low of 58.8°F, with wind gusts up to 16.4 mph. The area experienced heavy rain, totaling 1.13 in, with a precipitation chance of 91%. As the night progresses, temperatures are expected to drop to the low of 58.8°F, with wind speeds increasing slightly to a maximum of 7.2 mph. Tonight’s forecast indicates mainly clear skies with a low chance of precipitation at 2%.

No official weather warnings or alerts are currently active for the area.

Today's Details High 69°F Low 59°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 77% UV Index 7.2 (High) Precip 91% chance · 1.13 in Now 60°F · feels 59°F Sunrise 5:56am Sunset 7:32pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 69°F 59°F Rain: heavy Thursday 63°F 49°F Overcast Friday 64°F 49°F Overcast Saturday 63°F 47°F Overcast Sunday 66°F 42°F Clear sky Monday 76°F 47°F Overcast Tuesday 73°F 55°F Overcast

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