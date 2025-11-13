Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Nov. 12, 2025

Michael Carpenter
perfect 100 health score

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from November 5-12, 2025. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
VFW Post 4893100101 Eddy Ln Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine11/10/2025
Uncle Julio's Mexican Bar100209 Franklin Road Brentwood TN 37027Food Service - Routine11/10/2025
O'Be Joyful Bar100328 Main Street Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine11/10/2025
DREAMARTZ1001113 Murfreesboro Rd suite 18 Franklin TN 37064Tattoo Studios - Routine11/10/2025
ZZZ BBQ1003237 Pleasantville Bridge Rd Thompson's Station TN 37179Food Service - Routine11/07/2025
Culamar LLC Bar10099 E Main St Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine11/07/2025
Culamar LLC10099 E Main St Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine11/07/2025
Residence Inn Bar1008078 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine11/07/2025
Just Love Coffee Cart1007216 Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135Food Service - Routine11/07/2025
Culamar Seafood Restaurant + Rooftop Bar10099 E. Main St. Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine11/07/2025
Buffalo Wild Wings #344 Bar100320 Spring Creek Dr. Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Routine11/06/2025
Primrose Beauty Studio1008105 Moores Ln Brentwood TN USA #900 Brentwood TN 37027Tattoo Studios - Routine11/06/2025
The Raven100330 Franklin Road Ste 250 B Brentwood TN 37027Food Service - Routine11/06/2025
Catering & Events By Suzetta100104 Carr Avenue Unit 7 Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Follow-Up11/06/2025
Health Sushi100600B Frazier Drive Suite 100 Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Routine11/06/2025
Kara Sanchez Beauty100140 Pewitt Dr Brentwood TN 37027Tattoo Studios - Routine11/06/2025
Troubadour Comfort Station 11008000 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046Food Service - Routine11/05/2025
Troubadour Comfort Station 21008000 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046Food Service - Routine11/05/2025
Triune Nutrition Site-Meals On Wheels1007906 Nolensville Rd. Arrington TN 37014Food Service - Routine11/05/2025
Jimmy John's #42561001025 Southwalk Drive Nolensville TN USA STE-103 Nolensville TN 37135Food Service - Routine11/05/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

