Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Nov. 12, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from November 5-12, 2025. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|VFW Post 4893
|100
|101 Eddy Ln Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|11/10/2025
|Uncle Julio's Mexican Bar
|100
|209 Franklin Road Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|11/10/2025
|O'Be Joyful Bar
|100
|328 Main Street Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|11/10/2025
|DREAMARTZ
|100
|1113 Murfreesboro Rd suite 18 Franklin TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|11/10/2025
|ZZZ BBQ
|100
|3237 Pleasantville Bridge Rd Thompson's Station TN 37179
|Food Service - Routine
|11/07/2025
|Culamar LLC Bar
|100
|99 E Main St Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|11/07/2025
|Culamar LLC
|100
|99 E Main St Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|11/07/2025
|Residence Inn Bar
|100
|8078 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|11/07/2025
|Just Love Coffee Cart
|100
|7216 Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service - Routine
|11/07/2025
|Culamar Seafood Restaurant + Rooftop Bar
|100
|99 E. Main St. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|11/07/2025
|Buffalo Wild Wings #344 Bar
|100
|320 Spring Creek Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|11/06/2025
|Primrose Beauty Studio
|100
|8105 Moores Ln Brentwood TN USA #900 Brentwood TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|11/06/2025
|The Raven
|100
|330 Franklin Road Ste 250 B Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|11/06/2025
|Catering & Events By Suzetta
|100
|104 Carr Avenue Unit 7 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|11/06/2025
|Health Sushi
|100
|600B Frazier Drive Suite 100 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|11/06/2025
|Kara Sanchez Beauty
|100
|140 Pewitt Dr Brentwood TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|11/06/2025
|Troubadour Comfort Station 1
|100
|8000 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046
|Food Service - Routine
|11/05/2025
|Troubadour Comfort Station 2
|100
|8000 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046
|Food Service - Routine
|11/05/2025
|Triune Nutrition Site-Meals On Wheels
|100
|7906 Nolensville Rd. Arrington TN 37014
|Food Service - Routine
|11/05/2025
|Jimmy John's #4256
|100
|1025 Southwalk Drive Nolensville TN USA STE-103 Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service - Routine
|11/05/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
