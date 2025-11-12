Auction Ends Soon on Hidden Grove Estate, a 5-Acre College Grove Compound

Hidden Grove Estate, a College Grove compound situated on five picturesque acres of gently rolling Tennessee countryside, is currently for sale via auction.

The Hidden Grove Estate is being offered in cooperation with Bruce Jones of Compass RE. Bidding will take place exclusively online at www.interluxe.com

The estate includes a 7,183± SQ FT main residence featuring six bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and two half bathrooms, as well as a 1,363± SQ FT guest house offering one bedroom, one full bathroom, and one-half bathroom. The one-of-a-kind property, previously listed for $7.25 million.

The auction began on November 10th with a starting bid of $2.25 million. The auction ends on November 13 at 2pm.

“We envisioned a property that captures the beauty of Tennessee’s countryside while offering every modern comfort. It’s a place where you can truly unwind and enjoy life at its finest,” said the current owner of the Hidden Grove Estate.

The main residence features 23.5-foot ceilings, a double-sided linear gas fireplace, and a gourmet kitchen outfitted with Black Kashmir Quartz islands, Miele appliances, and a 120-bottle temperature-controlled wine room perfect for both entertaining and culinary excellence.

The primary suite is a private sanctuary, featuring a private office, personal laundry room, and private porch, as well as the spa-inspired bathroom complete with a steam shower, soaking tub, and dual vanities. Five additional bedroom suites, a hallway mini-bar, and a pet bathing station are just some of the unique features offered.

The guest house mirrors the estate’s modern elegance with one bedroom, an en-suite bath, a half bath, a full kitchen with high-end appliances, a great room with a fireplace, an office, and a private deck with panoramic views, perfect for guests, multigenerational living, or a private workspace. Outdoor living is elevated by an in-ground heated Negative Edge Gunite Pool with splash area and sundeck, surrounded by lush landscaping and a three-hole putting green. A 48.5′ x 19′ covered patio features a fully equipped outdoor kitchen, dining and sitting areas,and a convenient half bath, creating an ideal space for year-round entertainment.

“Hidden Grove Estate stands apart in both craftsmanship and lifestyle, with its new construction, private acreage, and unmatched amenities. It offers the rare opportunity to experience country living without sacrificing luxury or proximity to Nashville,” said listing agent Bruce Jones of Compass RE.

