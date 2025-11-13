11/12/25: Clear Skies and Cool Night at 45°F in Williamson County

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 45.1°F. The wind is mild at 2.8 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded for the evening.
Earlier today, the high reached 65.5°F with clear skies prevailing throughout the day. Winds peaked at 8.3 mph, and there was no precipitation. The temperature dipped to a low of 37.6°F.
For tonight, clear skies will continue, and the temperature is expected to lower slightly to a minimum of 44.8°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly to 4.5 mph. There is no chance of precipitation forecasted for the remainder of the night.
Today’s Details
High
65°F
Low
38°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
62%
UV Index
4 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
45°F · feels 40°F
Sunrise
6:21am
Sunset
4:42pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|65°F
|38°F
|Clear sky
|Thursday
|64°F
|40°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|70°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|73°F
|54°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|68°F
|53°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|73°F
|51°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Tuesday
|63°F
|52°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
