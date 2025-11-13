11/12/25: Clear Skies and Cool Night at 45°F in Williamson County

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 45.1°F. The wind is mild at 2.8 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded for the evening.

Earlier today, the high reached 65.5°F with clear skies prevailing throughout the day. Winds peaked at 8.3 mph, and there was no precipitation. The temperature dipped to a low of 37.6°F.

For tonight, clear skies will continue, and the temperature is expected to lower slightly to a minimum of 44.8°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly to 4.5 mph. There is no chance of precipitation forecasted for the remainder of the night.

Today’s Details High 65°F Low 38°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 62% UV Index 4 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 45°F · feels 40°F Sunrise 6:21am Sunset 4:42pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 65°F 38°F Clear sky Thursday 64°F 40°F Overcast Friday 70°F 42°F Overcast Saturday 73°F 54°F Overcast Sunday 68°F 53°F Overcast Monday 73°F 51°F Drizzle: dense Tuesday 63°F 52°F Drizzle: moderate

