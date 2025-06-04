Perenn Bakery in Franklin Now Open for Breakfast and Lunch

Perenn—an all-day bakery, rotisserie and grocery concept—is officially making its Tennessee debut. Set inside the historic Boat House on Main Street, Perenn Franklin opened its doors on Saturday, May 31. The new outpost comes from husband-and-wife team Aubrey and Tyler O’Laskey. Designed to feel warm and approachable, the space reflects their signature blend of sustainability, seasonality and simple cooking, offering coffee and tea, croissants, pastries and lunch options daily from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with expanded hours and full dinner service to follow in the coming weeks. Order ahead or book a reservation HERE.

“We found a home in Franklin with everything we love—community, creativity and a real appreciation for craftsmanship,” says owner Aubrey O’Laskey. “We’re thrilled to start welcoming our neighbors and becoming a staple for the community. Whether it’s starting your day with a croissant and an Espresso con Panna or lunching on rotisserie chicken rubbed in herb de Provence with crispy schmaltz potatoes, we can’t wait to serve you.”

FRESH BAKES, ROTISSERIE & REFINED SIPS

With fresh flour ground in-house from regionally sourced grains by the O’Laskey’s New American Stone Mill, Perenn Franklin’s all-day restaurant menu highlights house-made croissants, pastries and bread, most of which are naturally leavened, a traditional European technique akin to sourdough that forgoes using conventional storebought yeast. These baked goods are paired with a robust savory lineup centered around the restaurant’s custom French Rotisol rotisserie. The curated beverage program features organic coffee specials and loose-leaf teas.

A sampling of menu offerings include:

Soft Scrambled Eggs on a Croissant, with Boursin cheese and chives

Lemon Ricotta Pancakes, with whipped citrus butter and blueberry compote

Rotissere ¼ Chicken, with crispy rosemary potatoes

Steak Frites, with bearnaise butter

Salmon Nicoise Salad, with a citrus vinaigrette

Griddled Banana Bread, with whipped butter and honeycomb

View the full menu HERE. As Perenn Franklin launches dinner later this summer, diners will be delighted with additional evening dishes mirroring the O’Laskey’s popular Reno concept, Claio.

1 of 14

SIP, SAVOR AND STAY A WHILE

Designed in collaboration with Anton Anger at Studio Meadow, the 2,700 square feet counter-service space pays homage to its historic setting: the Boat House overlooking the Harpeth River. A homey feel, featuring warm textures and cozy seating nooks invites guests to linger from morning pastries to evening pours. The main dining room evokes a true boathouse with low, wooden ceilings, complemented by upholstered booths lining the walls and additional table seating throughout, including a back patio, a front patio and riverside seating with sweeping views of the Harpeth River. A hand-painted espresso machine by Darin Stockwell in Perenn’s signature dark green anchors the coffee counter, with paintings by Renee Evans adorning the dining room. With 40 interiors seats and 60 exterior seats, the space is built for connection and comfort in the heart of Franklin.

AND THERE’S MORE

In addition to the Franklin opening, Perenn will open a second Tennessee location in the coming weeks at 2984 Sidco Dr. #130, in Nashville’s Oak Barrel Building. This second space will serve as both a central bakery for wholesale orders, catering and events as well as a café open to the public, with an open-layout production floor that allows guests to watch the breadmaking process in action.

Featuring mezzanine seating and floor-to-ceiling windows, the Oak Hill location blends industrial design with Perenn’s signature warmth. Once open, the O’Laskey’s plan on leading bread-making classes, bringing guests even closer to the art of baking.

For more information on Perenn, please visit www.perennbakery.com.

