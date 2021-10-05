The Pancake Pantry to Open Second Nashville Location

Nashville icon The Pancake Pantry is celebrating its 60th anniversary by offering downtown diners an additional opportunity to enjoy its famous fare. The eatery has announced a second location—outside Hillsboro Village—set to open in November 2021, at Third and Molloy in the newly opened Hyatt Centric Downtown Nashville.

“The Pancake Pantry is a must-visit destination for Nashville natives and tourists alike,” said Chip Bradley, Managing Partner of The Pancake Pantry. “We are so excited to bring this Nashville tradition to the heart of the city and offer even greater access to our world-famous scratch-made pancakes for locals and visitors.”

The 4,200-square foot restaurant features 114 seats inside and 28 on an outdoor patio. Housed in the new 252-room Hyatt Centric Downtown Nashville hotel, which features sweeping views of the Cumberland River, The Pancake Pantry builds upon the hotel’s desire to reflect the character and charm of the city.

“When I think about breakfast with family and friends and showing off the best of Nashville, I think about The Pancake Pantry,” said Michael Hayes, co-owner of Hyatt Centric Downtown Nashville. “And apparently, others do too as there is always a line out the door! Their restaurant has become an institution in Midtown, and now we could not be more excited to bring The Pancake Pantry downtown.”

While the new SoBro location will feature menu favorites made famous at the original Hillsboro Village eatery, the downtown restaurant will offer a slightly different service concept to diners. Rather than ordering at their tables, patrons will make their choices at the counter, then be seated. This change is intentional, Bradley says, and designed to meet the specific needs of downtown diners and tourists.

“Downtown Nashville is the epicenter of our city’s business sector and a vital part of our bustling tourism industry,” Bradley said. “By offering a streamlined ordering and table delivery process at this location, we’ll give tourists and members of the business community a chance to enjoy a Nashville tradition while keeping their busy schedules on track.”

Founded by Robert Baldwin in 1961, The Pancake Pantry quickly became a Nashville tradition. Baldwin’s son, David, took over the business in 1988. Now run by Dee Northcutt, The Pancake Pantry still features menu items made fresh daily according to secret recipes used to make the famous scratch-made pancakes and waffles.

“Our downtown location will offer all the time-honored favorites The Pancake Pantry is famous for,” Bradley said. “It’s a new location, but you’ll still get The Pancake Pantry experience.”

The downtown location will initially be open daily from 6 a.m. until 3 p.m., serving breakfast and lunch. The menu will include The Pancake Pantry standards such as sweet potato pancakes and the Baldwin’s Dipper, as well as adding several breakfast sandwich options, a chorizo quesadilla and more. The new location will also offer bloody marys and mimosas.

The location will also offer catering, allowing local businesses, conventions and more to give their events an authentic Nashville flavor. The space can also be booked for private evening events.

The Pancake Pantry is currently hiring talented team members to staff the new location. Learn more ThePancakePantry.com and click on the “Connect” tab.

About The Pancake Pantry

The Pancake Pantry, founded in 1961, is a Nashville tradition. Known for its scratch-made pancakes, The Pancake Pantry offers the best food and the friendliest service from two Nashville locations: the original in Hillsboro Village and a downtown location at the Hyatt Centric. Batters and syrups, crafted from secret recipes, are made fresh daily. A perennial favorite on the Nashville Scene’s Best of Nashville and the Tennessean’s Best of Music City lists, The Pancake Pantry boasts a large variety of breakfast and lunch offerings. Learn more at ThePancakePantry.com.

About the Hyatt Centric Downton Nashville

Hyatt Centric Downtown Nashville is located two blocks off of iconic Broadway and is centrally located within walking distance of all the dining, entertainment and cultural experiences Music City is known for. The hotel boasts 252 guest rooms, 11 suites, meeting and event space as well as dining options, including three-meal restaurant Ella’s and ninth floor pool bar, Lala’s. Staying true to the city’s musical roots, the hotel features a music room on the ground level that is equipped with a piano, record player, and collection of vinyl records. For more information, please visit https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/tennessee/hyatt-centric-downtown-nashville/bnact or join the conversation and follow us on Instagram at Hyatt Centric Nashville (@hyattcentricnashville).