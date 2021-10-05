Today’s Top Stories: Oct 5, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Oct 5, 2021.
Soy Bistro, located in Brentwood’s Maryland Farms, will make an appearance on the Food Network show Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives. Read More
The Nashville office of Holladay Properties, led by Allen Arender, has purchased The Factory at Franklin (230 Franklin Rd, Franklin) for $56 million. Read More
The Apple Truck, a Michigan-based “rolling” apple truck, will be delivering fresh, hand-picked Michigan apples to more than 90 locations in southern states who have no or limited access to the fresh fruit! Read More
The U.S.-based leader in firearms manufacturing and design will relocate its headquarters and other major operations from Springfield, Massachusetts to Maryville, Tennessee. Read More
See where houses sold for September 20-24, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read More