Today’s Top Stories: Oct 5, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for Oct 5, 2021.

Soy Bistro
photo from Soy Bistro Facebook

1Local Brentwood Restaurant to Appear on Diners, Drive-ins and Dives

Soy Bistro, located in Brentwood’s Maryland Farms, will make an appearance on the Food Network show Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives. Read More

The Factory at Franklin
Rendering of The Factory at Franklin from Holladay Properties

2Developers Purchase The Factory in Franklin to Create a “Little City”

The Nashville office of Holladay Properties, led by Allen Arender, has purchased The Factory at Franklin (230 Franklin Rd, Franklin) for $56 million. Read More

3The Apple Truck Brings a Bite of Michigan To Franklin

The Apple Truck, a Michigan-based “rolling” apple truck, will be delivering fresh, hand-picked Michigan apples to more than 90 locations in southern states who have no or limited access to the fresh fruit! Read More

4Smith & Wesson to Relocate Headquarters to Tennessee

The U.S.-based leader in firearms manufacturing and design will relocate its headquarters and other major operations from Springfield, Massachusetts to Maryville, Tennessee. Read More

property transfers real estate

5Williamson County Property Transfers September 20

See where houses sold for September 20-24, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read More

Previous articleThe Pancake Pantry to Open Second Nashville Location
Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here