Morning Source: Michael Whelan, a Producer of Pilgrimage Festival

By
Williamson Source
-

Morning Source
Guest: Michael Whelan, a Producer of Pilgrimage Festival

Originally Aired: September 22, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Michael Whelan, one of the producers for the Pilgrimage Festival in Franklin.

Over 50 artists performed at the two-day music festival held at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin at the end of September.

Related: Pilgrimage Festival 2021 Photos – Day 1
 Pilgrimage Festival 2021 Photos – Day 2

*****

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here