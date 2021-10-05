Morning Source: Michael Whelan, a Producer of Pilgrimage Festival

Morning Source

Guest: Michael Whelan, a Producer of Pilgrimage Festival



Originally Aired: September 22, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Michael Whelan, one of the producers for the Pilgrimage Festival in Franklin.

Over 50 artists performed at the two-day music festival held at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin at the end of September.

