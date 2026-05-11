Oliver Tree Announces Headline Tour Stop in Nashville

Following the release of his highly anticipated fourth studio album Love You Madly, Hate You Badly, genre-defying artist, producer, and cultural provocateur Oliver Tree has announced an expansive global headline tour set to kick off this May. The tour will stop in Nashville on July 28th at Marathon Music Works.

Purchase tickets here.

Kicking off in Mexico City on May 30th, the tour will take Tree across major cities including New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Berlin, Sydney, and Shanghai, in addition to renowned festivals such as the Pohoda Festival and G! Festival. Known for his electrifying performances and boundary-pushing visuals, Tree’s live show promises to bring the album’s chaotic, emotional, and cinematic world to life.

Click for More Events