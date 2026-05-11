Shake Shack 2026 National Burger Month Deals

Shake Shack is celebrating National Burger Month with free burger deals every week in May. Each week features a different single burger at no cost with a $10 minimum purchase, available through the Shack App, online, or at any in-Shack kiosk using code FREEBURGER. More Eat & Drink News

What Is Shake Shack’s Burger Month Deal?

Every Shake Shack burger in the promotion is made with 100% Angus beef and prepared to order. The deal runs the entire month of May 2026, with a rotating burger offer each week. To redeem, place your order on the Shack App, at ShakeShack.com, or at a kiosk inside any location and enter code FREEBURGER at checkout.

What Free Burgers Are Available Each Week?

May 1–10: ShackBurger

May 11–17: SmokeShack

May 18–24: Bacon Cheeseburger

May 25–31: ShackBurger

Can You Win Free Burgers for a Year?

Yes. Shake Shack is also running a Burger Month Sweepstakes where a few winners will receive free burgers for an entire year. Enter here before June 1, 2026. Terms apply.

Source – Shake Shack