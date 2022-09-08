OBITUARY: William ‘Bill’ Roland

Mr. William “Bill” Roland of College Grove, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, he was 75 years old.

Preceded in death by sister, Sherry Rose Campbell and brother, James Roland.

Survived by wife, Mary Beth Hughes Roland; daughter, Lindsey Roland (Brad) Lawler; sons, William Frank (Jami) Roland, II and William Douglas Harris; grandchildren, Kyelee Elizabeth Hudson, William Frank Roland, III, Graeme Thomas Roland, Shelby Warren and Tyler Harris; great-granddaughter, Olivia Claire Warren; sisters, Mary McBride and Elizabeth Brown.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road by Rev. Jason Mikel and Rev. Larry Guin. Interment with Military Honors at Triune Cemetery. Honorary Pallbearers: CSX Railroad Employees. Active Pallbearers: Bubba Campbell, Grady Brown, Jr., John Robert Hughes, Jr., John Brent Hughes, Morgan Haymer and Brad Lawler.

Visitation will be Thursday, September 8, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

